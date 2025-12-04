The countdown to the 2026 World Cup, the biggest in football history, begins this Friday with the draw ceremony in Washington, with Donald Trump poised to take a huge share of the spotlight. From June 11 to July 19, 48 national teams will battle across the United States, Mexico and Canada for the crown currently held by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, champions in Qatar 2022.

On Friday, starting at 12:00 local time (17:00 GMT), the World Cup will take shape in a show packed with performances and special guests, tailor-made for Trump. The Republican will serve as double host after his recommendation of the Kennedy Center, an institution he chairs, was accepted as the venue for a draw that had seemed destined to return to Las Vegas as in the 1994 World Cup.

Pushing the limits of political neutrality, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has cultivated a close relationship with the president of the United States, the country that holds 11 of the 16 World Cup host cities, compared with three in Mexico and two in Canada. Through numerous gestures and flattery, Infantino has secured privileged access to the White House and other centers of political power, but Trump’s disruptive character still hangs over football’s great global event.

The Republican has threatened to strip matches from opposition-run cities if he deems them “unsafe” and has imposed immigration restrictions that could affect foreign fans, while maintaining tense relations with the other host governments over his tariff demands. Both Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney are expected to travel to the draw, where, barring a surprise, Trump will be honored with a newly created Peace Prize from FIFA.

Star-studded show

Supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as hosts on a stage where Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Village People will perform, the latter being the creators of the anthem “Y.M.C.A.” that Trump made his own in his election campaign. Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand will conduct the draw, assisted by four icons of North American sport, none of them Mexican: Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky and Aaron Judge.

In their hands will rest the fate of the 48 participating national teams, six of which are still to be decided in intercontinental and European playoffs. From the pots, 12 groups of four teams will emerge in a process with new rules and restrictions, with Argentina, world and South American champion, and Spain, European champion, as top seeds.

If they finish top of their groups, the teams led by Messi and Lamine Yamal could only meet in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, on the outskirts of New York. France and England, the other nations highest in the FIFA ranking, would likewise not meet until at least the semifinals.

That quartet will make up the first of four pots alongside the three host nations, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo, in another milestone for this edition, will have the chance to reach a record six World Cups played, the same as Messi, who still refuses to confirm his presence despite continuing to score freely for his national team and Inter Miami.

Threats in the pots

On the Latin American front, Colombia, Uruguay and Ecuador will be in the second pot, and Panama and Paraguay in the third. The survivors of the playoffs will go into the fourth pot. If Italy were to secure its first ticket since 2014, some favored team could find itself facing a four-time world champion in the group stage.

The expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams has also opened the door to small nations such as Cape Verde and Curaçao, further frustrating excluded sides like Costa Rica and Honduras. The top two finishers in each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout rounds, which this time will begin with a round of 32.

The draw will also reveal Mexico’s opponent in the opening match, which will be played at the legendary Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. FIFA, however, will not release the full schedule of venues and kick-off times for the 104 matches until Saturday.