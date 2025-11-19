Costa Rica’s national team drew 0-0 with Honduras in their final Concacaf qualifier match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sealing elimination for both sides at the Estadio Nacional last night. The result left Costa Rica in third place in Group C with seven points from a 1-4-1 record. Honduras finished second with nine points and a 2-3-1 mark. Haiti topped the group and advanced, while other results across the region confirmed no path forward for the Ticos or their rivals.

The game featured few clear scoring opportunities. In the 20th minute, Costa Rica forward Warren Madrigal tested Honduras goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar with a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area, but Menjívar pushed it away. Honduras responded just before halftime when Andy Najar aimed a low drive at the bottom-left corner, only for Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas to make the save.

Both keepers proved decisive in the shutout. Navas recorded two saves, while Menjívar stopped five attempts. The defenses held firm, and neither team broke through despite late pressure.

This outcome marks a significant setback for Costa Rica, which has qualified for the past three World Cups. In 2014, the team advanced to the quarterfinals in Brazil, losing on penalties to the Netherlands after a strong group stage. The 2018 and 2022 tournaments saw early exits, but participation remained a point of national pride.

Fans filled the stadium hoping for a win that could have kept playoff dreams alive, but the draw extinguished those chances. Combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over Nicaragua and other group results, Costa Rica now faces a rare absence from the global stage. The 2026 tournament, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will proceed without the Ticos for the first time since 2006.

Honduras also exits the qualifiers disappointed, having aimed for a return after missing recent editions. The Central American neighbors entered the match knowing a draw might doom them, yet neither side managed to secure the needed goals.

Costa Rica’s campaign showed defensive resilience but struggled offensively, scoring just four times across six matches. Honduras netted seven goals but conceded too many in key games. National team coach Gustavo Alfaro, who took over in 2023, now turns attention to rebuilding. The federation plans to focus on youth development and upcoming Nations League fixtures to regain momentum.

Players expressed frustration post-match. Navas, the veteran goalkeeper playing in what could be his final qualifiers, highlighted the team’s effort but lamented the missed opportunities. Forward Joel Campbell echoed the sentiment, noting the group’s tight margins.

The elimination shifts focus to domestic leagues and regional competitions. Costa Rica’s Primera División continues, with clubs like Saprissa and Alajuelense providing outlets for talent. This result underscores the growing competitiveness in Concacaf. Teams like Haiti and Panama have risen, claiming spots once dominated by traditional powers.

Costa Ricans now reflect on a qualifying cycle that started with promise but ended in disappointment. The road ahead involves strategic changes to aim for 2030 qualification.