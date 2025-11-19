No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica Eliminated from 2026 World Cup After Honduras Draw

Costa Rica Eliminated from 2026 World Cup After Honduras Draw

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica's forward Josimar Alcocer
(Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA / AFP)

Costa Rica’s national team drew 0-0 with Honduras in their final Concacaf qualifier match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sealing elimination for both sides at the Estadio Nacional last night. The result left Costa Rica in third place in Group C with seven points from a 1-4-1 record. Honduras finished second with nine points and a 2-3-1 mark. Haiti topped the group and advanced, while other results across the region confirmed no path forward for the Ticos or their rivals.

The game featured few clear scoring opportunities. In the 20th minute, Costa Rica forward Warren Madrigal tested Honduras goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar with a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area, but Menjívar pushed it away. Honduras responded just before halftime when Andy Najar aimed a low drive at the bottom-left corner, only for Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas to make the save.

Both keepers proved decisive in the shutout. Navas recorded two saves, while Menjívar stopped five attempts. The defenses held firm, and neither team broke through despite late pressure.

This outcome marks a significant setback for Costa Rica, which has qualified for the past three World Cups. In 2014, the team advanced to the quarterfinals in Brazil, losing on penalties to the Netherlands after a strong group stage. The 2018 and 2022 tournaments saw early exits, but participation remained a point of national pride.

Fans filled the stadium hoping for a win that could have kept playoff dreams alive, but the draw extinguished those chances. Combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over Nicaragua and other group results, Costa Rica now faces a rare absence from the global stage. The 2026 tournament, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will proceed without the Ticos for the first time since 2006.

Honduras also exits the qualifiers disappointed, having aimed for a return after missing recent editions. The Central American neighbors entered the match knowing a draw might doom them, yet neither side managed to secure the needed goals.

Costa Rica’s campaign showed defensive resilience but struggled offensively, scoring just four times across six matches. Honduras netted seven goals but conceded too many in key games. National team coach Gustavo Alfaro, who took over in 2023, now turns attention to rebuilding. The federation plans to focus on youth development and upcoming Nations League fixtures to regain momentum.

Players expressed frustration post-match. Navas, the veteran goalkeeper playing in what could be his final qualifiers, highlighted the team’s effort but lamented the missed opportunities. Forward Joel Campbell echoed the sentiment, noting the group’s tight margins.

The elimination shifts focus to domestic leagues and regional competitions. Costa Rica’s Primera División continues, with clubs like Saprissa and Alajuelense providing outlets for talent. This result underscores the growing competitiveness in Concacaf. Teams like Haiti and Panama have risen, claiming spots once dominated by traditional powers.

Costa Ricans now reflect on a qualifying cycle that started with promise but ended in disappointment. The road ahead involves strategic changes to aim for 2030 qualification.

Trending Now

Panama Denies US Military Exercises Target Venezuela Amid Tensions

Panama's president says that ongoing US military exercises within the country carry no hostile intent toward Venezuela. The declaration comes amid rising regional tensions...
Read more

Visa Presale Opens for FIFA 2025 Qatar Intercontinental Finals

Visa cardholders can now get tickets for the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, with the presale starting today at...
Read more

Mexico Wins 2025 LAC Barista Championship in Costa Rica

Edson Rodríguez from Mexico took the top spot at the 2025 LAC Barista Championship, held at the National Convention Center in San José. The...
Read more

Costa Rica vs Haiti in Curacao, Then Honduras in San Jose

Our national soccer team faces a defining week in their push for the 2026 World Cup, starting with a matchup against Haiti in Curacao...
Read more

How Hollywood Gets Costa Rica Wrong – And Ticos Set It Right

I recently watched the original Jurassic Park for the first time. I had often heard the movie was based in Costa Rica, but less...
Read more

Costa Rican Mother Demands Action Over Son’s Detention in Nicaragua

Rosa Ruiz faces each day with growing desperation as her son, Yerri Gustavo Estrada Ruiz, remains detained in Nicaragua without clear access or updates....
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica