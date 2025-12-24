Much of Costa Rica will spend Christmas Eve under sun and strong winds, with only limited rain expected in a few regions, according to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

Forecasters say a high-pressure system over the Caribbean is accelerating the trade winds, bringing a classic “Navidad ventosa” pattern: breezy to very windy conditions in the Central Valley and north Pacific, hotter weather on the Pacific coasts, and passing showers mainly in the Caribbean and northern zone.

Gusts could reach around 70–80 km/h in parts of Guanacaste and the mountain ranges, with sustained winds in the 40–60 km/h range in exposed areas.

Central Valley: Cooler, Windy, Mostly Dry

In the Central Valley, including San José, Heredia, Alajuela and Cartago, Christmas Eve is expected to be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. The IMN anticipates:

Moderate to strong gusts, especially in higher and more open sectors

Warm afternoons when the sun is out

Cooler, windy conditions at night and early morning

For residents and visitors planning Christmas dinners on terraces or rooftops, the wind will be the main factor to consider rather than rain.

Pacific: Sun, Heat and Choppy seas

On the Pacific side, including the popular beach areas of Guanacaste, Puntarenas and the central and southern Pacific, the forecast points to hot, mostly sunny conditions. The downside: the same trade winds that clear the skies will push up sea and wind conditions:

Stronger winds and chop for small boats and water taxis

Rougher conditions for some tours (sport fishing, snorkeling, island trips)

Blowing sand and dust on exposed beaches and roads, especially in Guanacaste

Tour operators are being urged to keep a close eye on local marine bulletins, and small craft should use extra caution.

Caribbean and Northern Zone: Passing Showers

The Caribbean coast and northern zone will see the most unstable weather, but even there the IMN is not calling for a full washout. The outlook includes:

Variable cloudiness

Scattered showers and localized downpours at times

Periods of improvement between showers

Travelers headed to Limón or to areas like Sarapiquí and La Fortuna should be prepared for on-and-off rain, but most road and outdoor plans should remain possible with basic rain gear.

Fire risk and power issues

The combination of dry vegetation and strong winds, especially in Guanacaste and some central-Pacific hillsides, raises the risk of brush and pasture fires. Authorities typically see a spike in accidental fires in late December and January as fields dry out and winds intensify. Simple precautions help:

Avoid burning trash or yard waste

Be very careful with barbecues, fireworks and any open flame

Report smoke or suspected fires quickly to 9-1-1

In some neighborhoods, gusty conditions can also lead to falling branches or minor damage to older power lines. The national power companies did not announce any specific outages tied to the weather, but residents should be prepared for occasional brief cuts, particularly in rural or windy areas.

What this means for travelers and expats

For tourists, travelers and expats, the Christmas Eve forecast is more about comfort and safety than cancellations:

Flights: Landings into San José (SJO) and Liberia (LIR) may be bumpier than usual on approach, but airports are used to these patterns and no major disruptions are expected.

Landings into San José (SJO) and Liberia (LIR) may be bumpier than usual on approach, but airports are used to these patterns and no major disruptions are expected. Driving: High bridges, mountain passes and exposed stretches of highway can feel more unstable in strong crosswinds; drivers of tall vehicles and loaded vans should slow down.

High bridges, mountain passes and exposed stretches of highway can feel more unstable in strong crosswinds; drivers of tall vehicles and loaded vans should slow down. Outdoor plans: Beach days and volcano visits remain on the table, but hats, loose umbrellas, tents and lightweight decor may not last long in the gusts.

In short: Costa Rica is heading into Christmas Eve under typical December trade-wind conditions – breezy, bright and mostly dry – with the IMN’s main message focused on common-sense precautions rather than alarm. Make it a great day!