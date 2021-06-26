How to decide which Costa Rica airport to fly into

When looking to finally book your dream vacation to Costa Rica you might be struggling to decide which international airport to fly into, as if you are in a choose your own adventure book. However, this decision doesn’t come with unexpected twists and turns; it is quite straightforward and stress-free.

It really all comes down to your travel plans and what you want to experience once you arrive in this tropical paradise. The Liberia airport, Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport (LIR) is located in the northwestern end of the country and the San Jose-area airport, Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) is situated further down in the Central Valley.

Juan Santamaria Airport – San Jose area

The Juan Santamaria International Airport is just outside of the capital city, approximately 25 minutes from San Jose — depending on Costa Rican traffic of course — in Alajuela. Immediately you are greeted with the rich green mountains of Costa Rica in the distance. The airport isn’t too big that you are overwhelmed especially if it is your first visit; everything is clearly labeled and organized.

With the airport being the largest in Costa Rica, it is usually the one most preferred and can often offer cheaper flight prices. You have the quick and easy option to pick up your rental at the airport and head to one of the many hotels in the area after your flight for a quiet evening.

The views are tranquil, hypnotizing you with the twinkling lights in the rolling hills as you look out from your hotel window, regrouping before heading out onto your adventure. Many choose to take advantage of being in San Jose and having the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Costa Rican culture, exploring the San Jose Market, visiting world-class museums, or simply enjoying the parks and outdoor plazas for their first day.

Arriving at San Jose’s airport is a great starting point if your vacation plans are to unwind on the Caribbean Coast as it is just over 3 hours to reach the coastline. It makes for the right airport if visiting the popular beaches of Puerto Viejo, Cahuita, the port town of Limon, or venturing out to explore the dense rainforest of Tortuguero and its turtles.

If your itinerary has you heading to the southwestern region of Costa Rica, to the remote areas of the Osa Peninsula and its secluded beaches in search of sightings of its abundant wildlife you will most definitely want to fly into Juan Santamaria International airport.

If you chose to fly into Liberia, you would be spending most of your time traveling across the country to reach your destination, losing a day of exploration of the diverse ecosystems you came to witness, and then needing yet another day of recovery just from the long unnecessary hours of travel.

San Jose’s airport will easily save you time when heading to the closest beach in the popular tourist destination of Jaco or Manuel Antonio with its mischievous capuchins and stunning waters.

When visiting the mountains of Monteverde for adventures in the canopies through the cloud forests, either airport can get you there. However, landing in Liberia at the Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport will save you a bit of time with an easy route and less traffic from the cities. As well as La Fortuna, there isn’t a wrong choice but once again Liberia would offer the same benefits.

Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport – Liberia

In northwestern Costa Rica is Liberia in the stunning Guanacaste province, with the country’s second international airport offering car rentals with shuttle services for an effortless car pick up. Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport location makes it much easier to access the Pacific coastline without having to trek across the country.

When making your way to the rugged beaches of the Nicoya Peninsula and coming from the San Jose airport you would need to cross the Gulf of Nicoya, taking the 70-minute ferry service from Puntarenas across to Paquera. It is incredibly serene and scenic, floating effortlessly across the water, having a much-needed break from traveling; however, coming in from Liberia would cut out this planning.

Here, your decision would ultimately be based on your plans of whether your days will be spent in the surf town of Santa Teresa and exploring the jungle back roads to Montezuma or taking your route further along the coast.

Entering from Liberia grants you quick access to the northwestern coastline to start your epic surf vacation. This airport can save you countless hours and excessive driving by arriving here to make your way to Playa Flamingo and Tamarindo or further along the coast for tropical beach days in the less crowded towns of Samara and Nosara. In the end, you will have much more time for the tidepools along the shores and the colorful, stunning sunsets the coast has to offer.

With Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport situated in the diverse and popular province of Guanacaste, it allows you to quickly fulfill your plans of sunny beach days and the stunning nature Costa Rica is known for.

Venturing to the beautiful beach of Playa Conchal, hiking the tropical trails and relaxing in the hot springs within Rincon de la Vieja National Park or in search of majestic turtles at Ostional Wildlife Refuge, Liberia’s airport is the right choice for this side of the country’s true diverse beauty.

Final Thoughts

When making your travel plans, remember, you don’t have to fly out of the same airport you arrived in. Another great option if you are renting a vehicle is to fly into one airport and make your way across Costa Rica’s unbelievable country.

A cross country adventure gives you the amazing opportunity to truly experience all the different microclimates and biodiversity the country has to offer, all the while taking the best souvenir home with you, the unforgettable memories you collected along the way.