Costa Rica Detains Two in Killing of U.S. Citizen

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of American businessman Eshraghollah Vatani. Vatani was reported missing at the end of May in Quepos and was tragically found dead days later in Cartago.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Carrier, and a 17-year-old girl are believed to be responsible for the murder of the 71-year-old U.S. citizen. Carrier was arrested at a residence in Aguacaliente de Cartago, where authorities also seized marijuana and several cell phones. The minor was detained in Rincón de Zaragoza, Palmares de Alajuela.

Both are considered the main suspects in the case. Vatani was last seen on May 27 in the Central Pacific region and was found by Costa Rican authorities on June 5 in Bermejo de Quebradilla, Cartago.

According to the judicial report, robbery appears to have been the motive. Vatani was carrying $18,000, credit cards, which were used in multiple stores to make purchases totaling $10,000, and a vehicle that has yet to be recovered. The detainees will be referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal proceedings.

OIJ investigations suggest that the 17-year-old girl allegedly lured Vatani to a house in Mercedes Norte, Heredia. Vatani had arrived in Costa Rica on May 19, 2025, via Juan Santamaría International Airport. He visited several stores and stayed at a hotel in downtown San José. The following day, he traveled to Heredia, where he reportedly disappeared.

On June 4, four additional individuals, aged 18, 19, 21, and 24, were arrested for using Vatani’s bank cards. Though later released, they remain linked to the investigation and may provide valuable information regarding the crime.

Vatani, 71, born in Iran and a U.S. citizen, was a civil engineer by profession and resided in Dallas, Texas. There, he operated a civil engineering consulting company. He is remembered as a good man, known for his commitment to his work and his community.

He was a member of the Bahá’í faith, reflecting his deep spiritual beliefs in all aspects of his life. Vatani enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved the outdoors, gardening, and music.