No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaTsunami Alerts in Latin America After 8.8 Quake in Russia

Tsunami Alerts in Latin America After 8.8 Quake in Russia

AFP
By AFP
Tsunami Alert
This video grab from a drone handout footage released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on July 30, 2025, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril islands. One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia's sparsely populated Far East causing tsunamis of up to four metres (12 feet) across the Pacific and sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan. (Photo by Handout / Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences / AFP)

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Far East coast on Wednesday, one of the most powerful quakes ever recorded, triggering tsunamis with waves up to four meters high and evacuation alerts from the United States to Colombia.

Russian authorities reported minor injuries from the earthquake but no deaths. Officials in the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East announced Wednesday that the tsunami warning was lifted more than 11 hours after the powerful quake.

“Dear residents and visitors of Kamchatka, our colleagues from the State Emergency Ministry have lifted the tsunami warning,” regional emergency minister Sergei Lebedev said on social media.

The quake occurred Wednesday morning off the coast of Petropavlovsk (11:24 p.m. GMT Tuesday) in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at a depth of 20.7 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Authorities in countries across the Pacific basin, from the United States to Mexico and Colombia, issued evacuation alerts after the earthquake, which the USGS said was among the 10 strongest recorded quakes.

In Russia, a tsunami flooded the port of Severo-Kurilsk in the Kuril Islands, about 350 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter. It was the strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka region since 1952, according to the regional seismic monitoring service.

Waves as high as four meters pushed 400 meters inland and reached a World War II memorial, according to Alexander Ovsiannikov, mayor of the Northern Kuril Islands district. Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated.

“Our factory is sinking under water!” cried a resident of Severo-Kurilsk in tears. The quake also generated a tsunami of three to four meters in Elizovsky, Kamchatka.

Tsunami Hits Russia After 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake

It was terrifying

“We ran out in our underwear with the kids,” a Kamchatka resident told the state outlet Zvezda. “Luckily we had packed a bag with water and clothes by the door. We grabbed it quickly and ran… It was terrifying,” she said.

Japan initially issued an evacuation order for nearly two million people, but by Wednesday night, the meteorological agency downgraded the warning level for the Ibaraki and Wakayama regions to an “advisory.”

Local media reported that a woman in Japan died after driving off a cliff while trying to evacuate from a warning zone. A 1.3-meter tsunami wave hit Miyagi, a port in northern Iwate Prefecture. In Fukushima, where the nuclear plant was devastated by a tsunami in 2011, workers were evacuated as a precaution, the plant’s operator said.

Alerts across Latin America

Authorities in several American countries, from the United States to Mexico and Colombia, issued evacuation alerts for coastal residents. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued alerts for waves between one and three meters along the coasts of Chile, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, Guam, Japan, and other Pacific islands.

The center later lifted its evacuation alert for Hawaii, where sirens had sounded on Waikiki Beach—a hotspot for surfers—and a photographer reported traffic jams as residents fled to higher ground. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said all flights to Maui were canceled as a precaution.

Waves up to one meter were expected to reach the coasts of Colombia, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan, the center added. Ecuador ordered the evacuation of beaches, docks, and low-lying areas in the touristy Galápagos Islands, 1,000 kilometers from the mainland, due to the tsunami threat.

In Mexico, civil protection authorities ordered residents away from coastal areas, while Chile prepared for a possible tsunami to hit Easter Island first. Authorities in Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Panama also urged residents to avoid water activities on Pacific beaches.

Officials in the Marquesas Islands, a French Polynesian territory, warned that waves up to four meters were possible. Wednesday’s quake was the most powerful in the Kamchatka region since 1952, according to the regional seismic monitoring service, which warned of possible aftershocks as strong as magnitude 7.5.

Kamchatka lies at the junction of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

Trending Now

Massive Cocaine Seizure at Costa Rica’s Moín Terminal Targets UK

Costa Rican police intercepted 810 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment at the Moín Container Terminal in Limón headed for the United...
Read more

El Salvador Retries Environmentalists Over 1989 Wartime Killing

A new trial against five Salvadoran environmentalists, accused of murdering a woman in 1989 during the civil war, will take place on Tuesday, announced...
Read more

Panama Farmer Receives Land Title After 60-Year Wait at Age 109

A 109-year-old Panamanian farmer has received the land title for the property where he lives and works—six decades after first requesting it from the...
Read more

Judicial Corruption Exposed in Costa Rica’s Latest Drug Bust

Costa Rican authorities took down a cocaine smuggling operation Tuesday that moved drugs from South America to the United States, with a judicial worker...
Read more

Chiquita Executives Convicted in Colombia for Financing Death Squads

Colombian justice on Wednesday sentenced seven former executives of the multinational banana company Chiquita Brands to more than 11 years in prison and a...
Read more

Keylor Navas Joins Pumas After Controversial Exit from Newell’s

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is officially the newest player for Pumas UNAM, but his move from Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys has been anything...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support