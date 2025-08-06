No menu items!

New U.S. Diplomat Jennifer Savage Takes Charge at Costa Rica Embassy

U.S. Diplomat Jennifer Savage

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica named Jennifer Savage as its new chargé d’affaires yesterday. She steps in to lead the diplomatic mission until the next ambassador arrives. Savage, a career Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, brings close to 30 years of experience in consular, political, economic, and management positions. Her career spans assignments in Haiti, Vietnam, Ireland, Ecuador, the Philippines, Mexico, Uruguay, and Zimbabwe.

She most recently directed the Office of Canadian Affairs at the State Department. Before that, she served as chargé d’affaires and deputy chief of mission in both Uruguay and Zimbabwe. A graduate of The American University, Savage entered the Foreign Service in 1996.

Savage replaces Michael Flores, who managed the role for the past seven months until the end of last month. The embassy shared that Savage looks forward to settling in Costa Rica with her family and building on the strong relationship between the two nations.

She focuses on leadership, work-life balance, and advancing diplomacy. Her husband, John “JP” Patterson, works as a diplomat too, and they share a son along with two adult children.

The ambassador spot has sat empty since Cynthia Telles left in January, after nearly three years in the post. In February, the Trump administration put forward Melinda Hildebrand for the role, but the U.S. Senate has yet to confirm her.

Savage’s appointment comes at a time when U.S.-Costa Rica relations center on trade, security, and environmental efforts. Her track record suggests she will handle these areas with steady hands while awaiting a permanent ambassador.

This change reflects ongoing shifts in U.S. diplomacy in Latin America, where interim leaders often bridge gaps during confirmation delays. Savage’s family-oriented approach adds a personal touch to her professional duties in San José.

