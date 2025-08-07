No menu items!

Costa Rica Route 32 Remains Closed After Large Landslide Near Zurquí

Costa Rica Road Route 32 Closed
Image: MOPT

Traffic came to a standstill yesterda afternoon on National Route 32 after a massive landslide forced the complete closure of one of the country’s busiest highways. Officials from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) say the main route linking San José to the Caribbean port city of Limón is expected to stay closed at least through this morning.

Inspection crews reported heavy debris blocking the road at three critical locations: kilometers 27, 28, and 37. The biggest slide happened at kilometer 28 in the Zurquí sector. That’s where rocks, soil, and plant material crashed down the mountainside, burying a long stretch of road and prompting the closure at 2:10p.m. on Wednesday, August 6.

According to an update from MOPT, rain continues to fall, making cleanup and heavy machinery work more difficult. “We’ll announce any reopening as soon as it’s possible, but it’s impossible to give a time right now because of the weather,” the agency stated on its Facebook page.

Specialized crews remained on site overnight, constantly monitoring the area and clearing what they can whenever it’s safe. So far, authorities say there’s no way to predict when traffic will resume to normal, since persistent rain could trigger more slides or delay cleanup.

Drivers are being told to use alternate routes. Both Route 10 through Turrialba and the Bajos de Chilamate–Vuelta de Kopper road are recommended and open to all vehicles. The route through Vara Blanca is passable, but only for light cars, not trucks or buses.

These kinds of disruptions aren’t new for Route 32, especially in the rainy season. The road passes through the steep and rugged terrain of Braulio Carrillo National Park, an area notorious for landslides, especially during heavy downpours. Authorities are reminding drivers and truckers who rely on this highway to stay updated via official channels and be ready for detours until crews can clear the debris.

Businesses and travelers who depend on goods moving between the Central Valley and the coast are now waiting for word on when the road will open again. In the meantime, cleanup teams and engineers remain in Zurquí, working against the clock—and the weather.

