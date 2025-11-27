No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeCosta Rica Faces Escalating Gender Violence Crisis, Ombudsman Warns

Costa Rica Faces Escalating Gender Violence Crisis, Ombudsman Warns

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Gender violence in Costa Rica
(Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

Costa Rica’s Ombudsman has sounded the alarm on a deepening crisis of violence against women, with femicides hitting a peak not seen in over a decade. The warning came during observances for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, highlighting systemic failures that leave women exposed to harm.

The Defensoría de los Habitantes stated that violence against women and girls stems from deep-rooted issues, including structural inequalities, patriarchal norms, and inadequate state responses. This problem cuts across daily life, fueled by discrimination, machismo, and a lack of shared responsibility between society and government.

Public policies fall short in addressing these core causes, which only worsens the situation. A key example is the recent breakdown in the childcare leave system, which left hundreds of families in limbo and hit women hardest as they shoulder most caregiving duties.

The 2025 State of the Nation report underscores how the labor market disadvantages mothers, restricting their job prospects and increasing their risk. Organized crime preys on these gaps, targeting the most disadvantaged women. Sexual harassment persists in offices and streets, while obstetric violence affects many, with Indigenous women bearing a heavier burden.

So far in 2025, authorities have recorded 33 femicides, marking one of the deadliest years for women since 2015. Each case points to a chain of institutional shortcomings, where femicide caps a spectrum of ongoing abuse.

The Ombudsman calls on the state to step up with stronger measures for prevention and protection. This includes better teamwork among agencies, steady funding for support programs, a reliable national care network, easier access to work for women, and strategies against crime that consider gender impacts. Efforts must also target sexual harassment and end obstetric violence.

A just society rejects a world where women live in constant danger. The state holds the main duty to secure lives free from violence, but the public shares in that task. The Defensoría vows to track progress, aid those affected, and push officials for real change.

This alert aligns with broader regional concerns. Reports from groups like the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights note rising femicides across Latin America, with Costa Rica’s figures adding to the trend. In January alone, five femicides occurred, equaling a quarter of the previous year’s total.

United Nations data shows similar patterns, with 82 femicides in the region between January and March of this year. These numbers reflect lives lost and families shattered, demanding immediate reforms.

Costa Rica has laws against gender violence, but enforcement lags. The Penal Code defines femicide with penalties up to 35 years, yet prevention remains weak. Advocates stress the need for early alerts and policies that tackle root inequalities.

As the year ends, the Ombudsman’s message serves as a call to action. Without swift steps, the cycle of violence will continue, eroding our nation’s commitment to human rights.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s Main Airport Braces for Passenger Growth This High Season

Operators at Juan Santamaría International Airport forecast a notable uptick in passenger traffic for the upcoming high season, with projections showing 300,000 more visitors...
Read more

How To Roast a Thanksgiving Turkey With Cornbread and Pecan Stuffing in Costa Rica

If you’re spending Thanksgiving in Costa Rica, the basics of a good turkey don’t change: crisp skin, juicy meat and lots of gravy. What...
Read more

Costa Rica Tourism Crisis as 22,000 Jobs are Lost in Downturn

Costa Rica's tourism industry faces a sharp downturn, with roughly 22,000 jobs lost in the past year. This drop hits hard in coastal and...
Read more

Costa Rica and El Salvador Issue First Digital Yellow Fever Certificates

Costa Rica and El Salvador have taken a key step in modernizing public health by issuing the first digital yellow fever vaccination certificates in...
Read more

Brazilian Tennis Sensation João Fonseca Reflects on Breakthrough Season

João Fonseca kicked off preseason training in Rio de Janeiro with eyes set on a strong start to 2026, a year that brings new...
Read more

Six Airlines Cancel Routes with Venezuela After US Warning

Six airlines cancelled their routes with Venezuela on Saturday, after the United States warned civil aviation about an “increase in military activity” amid the...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support