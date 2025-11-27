No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeEl Niño Causes Massive Coral Die-Off at Costa Rica's Isla del Caño

El Niño Causes Massive Coral Die-Off at Costa Rica’s Isla del Caño

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica's Cano Island
(Andrés Madrigal / The Tico Times)

Scientists report that the 2023-2024 El Niño event delivered a severe blow to coral reefs around Isla del Caño, one of Costa Rica’s key marine protected areas. The warming ocean temperatures pushed these ecosystems past a critical threshold, leading to widespread bleaching and a sharp drop in live coral.

Researchers from Innoceana, a marine conservation organization based in Costa Rica, detailed the damage in a new study. They found that sea surface temperatures near the island rose by nearly one degree Celsius over the last 40 years. During the recent El Niño, temperatures hit record highs, with heat stress levels almost double those seen in 1998.

The team, led by coral expert Caroline Palmer, conducted surveys across nine sites on Isla del Caño and the northern Osa Peninsula. Their data shows a 40% average decline in live coral cover, with some areas losing over 50%. What once supported diverse coral communities now faces dominance by turf algae, which surged by more than 70%.

Isla del Caño, part of the Reserva Biológica Isla del Caño, sits off the Osa Peninsula in the Pacific. For years, experts viewed its reefs as somewhat resistant to warming trends in the Eastern Tropical Pacific. But this El Niño changed that. Ocean heat lingered longer than in any prior event over four decades, stripping corals of their symbiotic algae and leaving them vulnerable to death.

Palmer and her colleagues noted that bleaching affected about 80% of corals in the region. Species like Pocillopora, common in these waters, suffered the most. The shift to algae signals a broader ecological change, where reefs lose their structure and ability to support fish and other marine life.

Local impacts extend beyond the environment. Isla del Caño draws divers and tourists who contribute to the economy of nearby communities like Drake Bay. Reduced coral health could mean fewer visitors, affecting jobs in tourism and fishing. Fishermen in the area already report changes in catch, as reefs provide essential habitats for species they rely on.

The study introduces a practical tool called the Ecological Recovery Feasibility Index, or ERFI. This index evaluates sites based on factors like remaining coral, algae presence, and diversity. It helps pinpoint where natural recovery might occur and where human help is needed. Among the sites, Chorro and Esquina scored highest for potential rebound, while Ancla, San Josecito, and Barco Profundo ranked lowest.

Authors stress that without intervention, these reefs may not bounce back. They call for a tailored restoration plan that includes planting new corals, removing invasive algae, and protecting herbivores that keep algae in check. Tourism management plays a role too—limiting visitor numbers or guiding dive practices to reduce physical damage.

Costa Rica’s government, through the Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (SINAC), oversees the reserve. Officials have acknowledged the findings and expressed interest in collaborating with groups like Innoceana. Past efforts in the country, such as coral nurseries in Guanacaste, offer models for what could work here.

The broader context ties into global climate patterns. El Niño events, amplified by human-driven warming, occur more intensely. Costa Rica, with its extensive coastlines, feels these effects acutely. Similar bleaching hit reefs in the north Pacific during the same period, as noted in related research.

Experts warn that future events could worsen without cuts to emissions. For Isla del Caño, the window for action is narrow. The team recommends starting with pilot restorations at high-potential sites to test methods before scaling up.

Communities around the Osa Peninsula stand to benefit from healthier reefs. They provide natural barriers against storms and support biodiversity that draws international attention. As Costa Rica positions itself as a leader in conservation, addressing this crisis could set an example.

The full study appears in the journal PeerJ, offering data for policymakers and conservationists. With targeted steps, these reefs might regain some function, preserving a vital part of Costa Rica’s natural heritage.

Trending Now

Landslides Prompt Closure of Costa Rica’s Route 32 at Cerro Zurquí

Transit Police shut down Route 32 at Cerro Zurquí early this morning after landslides dumped debris onto the highway amid ongoing heavy rains. The...
Read more

Update: Costa Rica’s Route 32 Reopens – Again!

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported that Route 32 in Zurquí has reopened. This vital road, the main connection between the...
Read more

Six Airlines Cancel Routes with Venezuela After US Warning

Six airlines cancelled their routes with Venezuela on Saturday, after the United States warned civil aviation about an “increase in military activity” amid the...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Alajuela Offers Daily Guided Tours for Airport Passengers

Travelers passing through Juan Santamaría International Airport now have a direct way to step into Costa Rica's cultural roots with the launch of the...
Read more

How Latin America Is Adapting to Trump’s New Pressure

Latin America is navigating a minefield of economic and military threats following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Some leaders have pushed back,...
Read more

Trump Endorsement Shakes up Honduras Presidential Race

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has gotten directly involved in Honduras’s presidential elections by openly backing right-wing businessman Nasry Asfura, just...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support