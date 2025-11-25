Operators at Juan Santamaría International Airport forecast a notable uptick in passenger traffic for the upcoming high season, with projections showing 300,000 more visitors passing through the terminal compared to last year. This 4.5% growth reflects renewed interest in Costa Rica as a travel destination, as the country heads into a busy period from November 1, through Easter 2026.

Aeris, the company managing the airport in Alajuela, released details to help passengers navigate the expected crowds. Officials identified three key time slots during the day when arrivals and departures reach their highest levels, advising travelers to plan trips outside these windows when possible, to reduce wait times.

The first busy period hits at 6 a.m., with staff handling between 1,000 and 1,600 people. Afternoon crowds build again around 2 p.m., when 1,000 to 1,900 passengers move through the facility. The day wraps up with another spike at 4 p.m., processing 600 to 1,000 individuals.

To manage the flow, the airport has rolled out several improvements. Self-check-in stations speed up registration, while real-time monitoring systems track traffic patterns. Teams from Aeris coordinate closely with immigration police, who have assigned up to 20 officers to maintain security and efficiency. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock contributes more than 10 personnel, along with three trained dogs, to inspect incoming goods.

These steps aim to keep processing times under 45 minutes for most travelers, even during heavier periods. Passengers should still allow extra time for international flights, arriving at least three hours early to account for security checks and potential lines.

The projected increase comes after a mixed year for tourism in Costa Rica. Earlier in 2025, arrivals dipped due to economic factors and security concerns in some areas, but recent trends point to a rebound. Airlines have added seasonal routes, including more frequent flights from Europe and North America, bolstering connectivity.

Ongoing expansion at the airport supports this growth. Work valued at $309 million is underway, with over half—$166 million—already completed. Upgrades include enhanced baggage handling and additional gates to accommodate larger volumes without major disruptions.

For us locals and visitors alike, the season promises economic benefits through jobs and spending in nearby communities. Businesses in Alajuela and beyond anticipate the influx, preparing for heightened demand in hotels, restaurants, and tours.