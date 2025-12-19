The United States government has stopped its diversity visa program in response to recent shootings at two top universities. Officials point to the suspect’s entry into the country through the same lottery system as a key factor in the decision.

The program, which grants up to 50,000 green cards each year to people from underrepresented countries, came under fire after details emerged about the man linked to the attacks. He arrived in the US via the visa lottery and stands accused of killing two students at Brown University in Rhode Island. Authorities also suspect him in the murder of a physics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge.

The Brown incident unfolded during a final exam period, where the gunman opened fire in a lecture hall. Two students died on the scene, and nine others sustained injuries, some severe. Witnesses described chaos as people fled or hid under desks. Police arrived within minutes, but the shooter had already escaped.

Days later, the MIT professor was found shot dead in his office. Investigators connected the two events through ballistic evidence and surveillance footage that placed the suspect near both campuses. The man, identified as an Afghan national in his 30s, was later discovered dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body turned up in a wooded area outside Boston, along with a weapon matching those used in the crimes.

Kristi Noem, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, announced the suspension on Thursday. She stated that the move aims to review security measures in the visa process. “This program allowed someone who carried out these acts to enter our country,” Noem said in a press briefing. “We must act to protect American lives.”

President Donald Trump backed the order, calling it a necessary step. He has long criticized the diversity visa system, once labeling it a “disaster” after a similar case in 2017. That year, an Uzbek immigrant who won the lottery killed eight people in a truck ramming in New York City. Trump pushed Congress to scrap the program then, but it survived.

Immigration advocates argue the suspension overlooks the program’s benefits. It has helped thousands build new lives in the US, often from regions with low migration rates. Critics of the halt say it punishes many for the actions of one and ignores broader issues like gun control or mental health support.

The pause affects current applicants, leaving tens of thousands in uncertainty. Lottery winners living abroad who planned to immigrate now face delays or denials. Those already in the US under the program remain unaffected for now, but future reviews could change that.

Experts note that diversity visa recipients undergo background checks, interviews, and medical exams before approval. Still, gaps in international data sharing sometimes allow risks to slip through. The suspect had no prior criminal record in his home country, according to initial reports.

This development adds to ongoing debates on US immigration policy. With Trump back in office, reforms appear likely, including tighter borders and reduced legal pathways. The diversity program’s fate hangs in the balance, as lawmakers weigh security against opportunity.

For Costa Ricans eyeing US migration options, this shift narrows choices. Few from Central America win the lottery due to existing high representation, but the program offered a rare chance for some. Alternatives like family sponsorship or work visas remain, though they often take years.

The attacks have shaken academic communities. Brown and MIT held vigils for the victims, with students calling for safer campuses. Counseling services expanded, and security patrols increased. Families of the deceased expressed grief and demanded answers on how the suspect obtained weapons.

As investigations continue, more details may surface about the motive. Early findings suggest personal grievances, possibly tied to academic rejections, but nothing points to organized terrorism. The US State Department has not set a timeline for resuming the program. Officials promise a thorough assessment before any restart.