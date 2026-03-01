Costa Rica expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East after the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The government in San José condemned Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on several neighboring countries.

The attacks started yesterday when U.S. and Israeli forces targeted key sites in Iran, including areas near Khamenei’s offices in Tehran. Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei’s death the following day, marking a major shift in the region’s power dynamics. Khamenei, who led Iran since 1989, died at age 86 amid the bombardment.

In response, Iran fired missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Jordan. These strikes hit military bases and other infrastructure, prompting international calls for restraint.

Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement, highlighting the risks to global stability. “We express grave concern over the escalation of tensions and military operations in the Middle East,” the ministry said. Officials specifically denounced Iran’s actions against the Gulf states and Jordan, calling them unacceptable threats to peace.

President Rodrigo Chaves urged all parties to halt violence and pursue dialogue. “Costa Rica stands for non-violent resolutions and supports efforts to de-escalate,” he stated during a press briefing. The country, known for its neutral stance in international affairs, has long advocated for diplomacy in global disputes.

Analysts in Costa Rica noted the potential economic fallout. Disruptions in the Middle East could affect oil prices, impacting import costs for fuel-dependent nations like this one. Local experts pointed out that higher energy expenses might strain households and businesses already facing inflation pressures.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting yesterday, where members including the U.S., Israel, and Iran traded accusations. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further spread of the conflict. In Tehran, crowds gathered in mourning for Khamenei, while reports emerged of celebrations in some Iranian cities opposed to the regime. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed retaliation, describing the strikes as an act of aggression.

U.S. President Donald Trump defended the operation, saying it aimed to eliminate threats from Iran’s leadership. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this, stating the strikes weakened Iran’s command structure. Costa Rica joined other Latin American nations in monitoring the situation closely. Countries like Mexico and Brazil also voiced worries about regional instability spilling over into broader confrontations.

As the conflict continues, Costa Rican diplomats continue to push for multilateral talks. The government reaffirmed its commitment to international law and human rights, urging respect for civilian lives amid the fighting. Officials here remain vigilant, prepared to adjust policies if the crisis affects trade or security ties.