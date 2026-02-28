Rebeca Grynspan, a former vice president of Costa Rica, expressed confidence in her bid to become the next United Nations secretary-general. She stepped down from her role at the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Friday to concentrate on the campaign, highlighting the need for the organization to adapt quickly to worldwide challenges.

At 70, Grynspan brings experience from her time in Costa Rican government and international posts. She served as vice president from 1994 to 1998 and later led the Ibero-American General Secretariat. Her current position at UNCTAD has given her insight into global trade and development issues.

The UN faces pressing problems, including financial strains that could lead to a cash shortage soon. Current secretary-general António Guterres, from Portugal, ends his second term this year. Latin America holds the rotational spot for the role, putting Grynspan in contention with Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile, and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency from Argentina.

Grynspan spoke to reporters at the UN Correspondents Association, stating her background fits the demands of the moment. She knows the UN system and aims to strengthen it while protecting its core functions. “The UN must change,” she said, pointing out that civil society and private businesses now hold more resources than in 1945, when the body formed. The organization needs to tap into those strengths.

On peace efforts, Grynspan stressed prevention and mediation but noted the UN lacks speed and adaptability. She plans to make it more responsive. Trust among member countries has eroded, she added, and rebuilding that stands as a key goal. “The UN remains the only body with full legitimacy and reach,” she said. “Member states must see it as a tool for real solutions.”

Costa Rica nominated Grynspan in October 2025, with President Rodrigo Chaves backing her fully. The government sees her as a strong representative for the region and the world. If selected, she would mark the first woman in the secretary-general position, though Grynspan downplays gender as her main qualifier. “I seek no special treatment,” she said. “Fair competition without prejudice will decide this.”

Her personal story shapes her views. Her parents fled Poland during World War II and rebuilt their lives in Costa Rica with little to start. The country offered them opportunity, which Grynspan credits for her values. “Costa Rica taught me much,” she said. “I hold deep respect for it.”

Grynspan describes her approach as straightforward, grounded in facts, and free from pure sentiment. She recalls her parents’ hardships as a reminder of what global cooperation can achieve. As an economist, she focuses on evidence to guide decisions.

The selection process involves the UN Security Council recommending a candidate, followed by General Assembly approval. Grynspan’s campaign gains traction amid calls for reform. Supporters point to her work on grain shipments during the Ukraine conflict and her multilateral diplomacy.

If she wins, Grynspan would take office in 2027 for a five-year term. She aims to modernize the UN for 21st-century threats like climate shifts, conflicts, and economic gaps. Her vision includes closer ties with non-state groups to boost impact. Costa Ricans watch closely, as her success would highlight the nation’s role in global affairs. The country has long promoted peace and sustainability, values Grynspan carries forward.

As the race heats up, Grynspan remains focused. She left UNCTAD after leading it since 2021, the first woman in that role too. Her record there includes pushing for fair trade and development aid. Observers note her ability to bridge divides, a skill needed at the UN helm. With backing from home and abroad, Grynspan positions herself as a reformer ready to lead.