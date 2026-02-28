No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeCosta Rica, Nicaragua Strike Deal to Combat Border Gold Smuggling

Costa Rica, Nicaragua Strike Deal to Combat Border Gold Smuggling

Tico Times
By Tico Times
An aerial photograph of the Crucitas gold mining site in San Carlos, Alajuela, in northern Costa Rica.
Photo: Illustrative Purposes Only

Costa Rican and Nicaraguan officials met at the Peñas Blancas border crossing today to address the growing problem of illegal gold mining along their shared boundary. The talks focused on joint efforts to stop the extraction and smuggling of gold-bearing materials from Costa Rica into Nicaragua, where processors handle the ore.

Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco led the Costa Rican delegation, while Valdrack Jaentschke represented Nicaragua. The meeting, held on Nicaraguan soil, marked the first high-level discussion on border issues since 2019. Both sides committed to regular communication and coordinated police operations to protect their territories.

Costa Rica’s Security Minister Mario Zamora prompted the session after highlighting how miners remove gold from sites like Las Crucitas in northern Costa Rica and transport it across the San Juan River for sale in Nicaragua. Officials noted that this activity damages local ecosystems through the use of harmful chemicals and unchecked digging.

During the discussions, André expressed worries about the environmental impact in Las Crucitas, a former mining concession area now overrun by unauthorized operations. He pointed out that despite differences in politics between the two nations, border cooperation has often prevented minor issues from growing into larger conflicts.

The agreement includes setting up focal points for sharing information and planning combined patrols on both sides of the border. Delegations also scheduled bimonthly meetings to track progress and adjust strategies as needed. Nicaraguan authorities did not speak to reporters after the talks, but a statement from their foreign ministry confirmed the push for stronger sovereign protections.

Illegal mining in Crucitas has expanded rapidly in recent years. What started as small-scale efforts now involves organized groups that extract thousands of hectares worth of material. Costa Rican leaders have linked this surge to foreign buyers in Nicaragua, including companies that purchase the smuggled ore without verifying its origins.

Zamora earlier called on Nicaragua to increase surveillance along the San Juan River, which falls under Nicaraguan control but serves as a key smuggling path. He described the process: miners dig in Costa Rica, load sediments onto boats, and cross into Nicaragua for refinement and profit.

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has raised the issue internationally, including in talks with U.S. officials, to draw attention to the cross-border theft of resources. He emphasized that the illegal trade not only harms the environment but also fuels criminal networks that operate freely in remote areas.

Environmental groups in Costa Rica have long warned about the consequences of unchecked mining. Rivers suffer from pollution, forests lose ground to pits, and wildlife habitats shrink. The agreement aims to curb these effects by disrupting the supply chain at the border.

Both countries face challenges in enforcing the new measures. Porous borders and limited resources have allowed illegal activities to persist. Yet, the commitment to fluid dialogue offers a step toward managing shared problems without escalation.

Officials from Costa Rica view the pact as a practical response to a pressing threat. As mining pressures mount, sustained action will test the strength of this renewed partnership.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Central Bank Urged to Cut Rates and Act on Exchange Rate Collapse

Economists called on the Central Bank of Costa Rica to adopt measures that reverse the sharp drop in the dollar exchange rate. The local...
Read more

Costa Rican Film ‘Todo Puede Cambiar’ Spotlights Youth Trapped in Narcotrafficking Crisis

A new Costa Rican film set to hit theaters next week takes a hard look at how narcotrafficking and contract killings tear through young...
Read more

Costa Rica Investigates Alleged Assassination Plot Against Interim OIJ Chief

Costa Rican law enforcement authorities are conducting a major judicial and police operation following the discovery of a suspected criminal plot to assassinate Michael...
Read more

El Salvador mural reimagines the Mona Lisa with recycled plastic caps

Made of plastic caps in many colors and sizes, Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa has a Latin American version: a 13-meter-tall mural erected...
Read more

US and Israel Strike Iran as Tehran Launches Missile Retaliation Across the Gulf

U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliation have pushed the region into a fast-moving confrontation with attacks reported in Iran, Israel, and across Gulf...
Read more

Panama Raids Former Canal Ports Operator Offices in Corruption Probe

Panamanian authorities raided offices of Panama Ports Company, the former operator of two key canal terminals, as part of an anti-corruption investigation into alleged...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2026 The Tico Times

Services

Support