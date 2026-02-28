Costa Rican and Nicaraguan officials met at the Peñas Blancas border crossing today to address the growing problem of illegal gold mining along their shared boundary. The talks focused on joint efforts to stop the extraction and smuggling of gold-bearing materials from Costa Rica into Nicaragua, where processors handle the ore.

Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco led the Costa Rican delegation, while Valdrack Jaentschke represented Nicaragua. The meeting, held on Nicaraguan soil, marked the first high-level discussion on border issues since 2019. Both sides committed to regular communication and coordinated police operations to protect their territories.

Costa Rica’s Security Minister Mario Zamora prompted the session after highlighting how miners remove gold from sites like Las Crucitas in northern Costa Rica and transport it across the San Juan River for sale in Nicaragua. Officials noted that this activity damages local ecosystems through the use of harmful chemicals and unchecked digging.

During the discussions, André expressed worries about the environmental impact in Las Crucitas, a former mining concession area now overrun by unauthorized operations. He pointed out that despite differences in politics between the two nations, border cooperation has often prevented minor issues from growing into larger conflicts.

The agreement includes setting up focal points for sharing information and planning combined patrols on both sides of the border. Delegations also scheduled bimonthly meetings to track progress and adjust strategies as needed. Nicaraguan authorities did not speak to reporters after the talks, but a statement from their foreign ministry confirmed the push for stronger sovereign protections.

Illegal mining in Crucitas has expanded rapidly in recent years. What started as small-scale efforts now involves organized groups that extract thousands of hectares worth of material. Costa Rican leaders have linked this surge to foreign buyers in Nicaragua, including companies that purchase the smuggled ore without verifying its origins.

Zamora earlier called on Nicaragua to increase surveillance along the San Juan River, which falls under Nicaraguan control but serves as a key smuggling path. He described the process: miners dig in Costa Rica, load sediments onto boats, and cross into Nicaragua for refinement and profit.

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has raised the issue internationally, including in talks with U.S. officials, to draw attention to the cross-border theft of resources. He emphasized that the illegal trade not only harms the environment but also fuels criminal networks that operate freely in remote areas.

Environmental groups in Costa Rica have long warned about the consequences of unchecked mining. Rivers suffer from pollution, forests lose ground to pits, and wildlife habitats shrink. The agreement aims to curb these effects by disrupting the supply chain at the border.

Both countries face challenges in enforcing the new measures. Porous borders and limited resources have allowed illegal activities to persist. Yet, the commitment to fluid dialogue offers a step toward managing shared problems without escalation.

Officials from Costa Rica view the pact as a practical response to a pressing threat. As mining pressures mount, sustained action will test the strength of this renewed partnership.