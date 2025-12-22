Salvadoran prosecutors have secured convictions against 248 members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, resulting in prison terms that stretch into centuries for some defendants. The rulings come as part of President Nayib Bukele’s ongoing campaign against organized crime, which has drawn attention from neighboring countries, including Costa Rica, where leaders seek ways to combat rising violence.

The Attorney General’s Office in El Salvador announced the sentences on Sunday, detailing crimes committed between 2014 and 2022 in La Libertad province. Prosecutors linked the gang members to 43 homicides and 42 enforced disappearances, along with extortion schemes targeting business owners and involvement in drug trafficking. One defendant, Marvin Abel Hernandez Palacios, received 1,335 years in prison, while ten others faced terms of 958, 880, 745, 739, 739, 702, 639, 543, 530, and 463 years.

Gang members established bases in various areas to plan operations, prosecutors stated. They demanded payments from victims in exchange for sparing their lives. Among the victims were a university student and a female soccer player. The office did not specify the trial date or confirm if the cases proceeded through mass hearings, a practice common under Bukele’s policies.

Since March 2022, El Salvador has operated under a state of exception that permits arrests without warrants. This has led to over 90,000 detentions, with around 8,000 people released after being deemed innocent. The crackdown has reduced homicides to record lows, but it faces scrutiny from human rights organizations over alleged abuses by security forces. Non-governmental groups report 454 deaths in custody since the measures began.

Samuel Ramírez, who heads a group representing families of detainees claiming innocence, supports applying the law to criminals but questions the process. He described the long sentences as a populist tactic that benefits Bukele, pointing to a lack of transparency in judicial proceedings.

The sentences highlight Bukele’s approach, which has inspired other leaders in the region. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves recently met with Bukele to discuss adopting similar strategies. On December 12, Chaves visited the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), El Salvador’s maximum-security prison housing thousands of alleged gang members. Accompanied by Justice Minister Gerald Campos, Chaves toured the facility, viewed cells, and spoke briefly with inmates.

The two presidents signed an alliance to share El Salvador’s anti-gang expertise. Chaves aims to build a prison modeled after CECOT to address Costa Rica’s surge in homicides and drug-related crimes. In 2024, the country recorded a homicide rate of 17.2 per 100,000 residents, driven by narcotrafficking and organized crime.

Earlier this year, in April, Campos visited CECOT and noted the need for new prisons suited to current crime levels. He expressed intent to adapt Salvadoran practices within Costa Rica’s legal framework. Bukele has praised Costa Rica’s steps, including the installation of anti-drug scanners at ports and plans for high-security facilities. In September, he stated that continued efforts could lead to better days for the country.

Critics warn of potential rights violations. Human Rights Watch has documented claims of torture and inhumane conditions in CECOT, including for Venezuelan migrants held there. Costa Rica, known for its democratic traditions, must balance these methods with its commitment to due process.

Chaves has left open the possibility of Bukele visiting Costa Rica in January to further the partnership. As violence escalates, the government weighs these options to restore public safety.