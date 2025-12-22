No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorSalvadoran Gang Sentences Spark Debate in Costa Rica Amid Security Alliance

Salvadoran Gang Sentences Spark Debate in Costa Rica Amid Security Alliance

Tico Times
By Tico Times
El Salvador Gang Convictions
(Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

Salvadoran prosecutors have secured convictions against 248 members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, resulting in prison terms that stretch into centuries for some defendants. The rulings come as part of President Nayib Bukele’s ongoing campaign against organized crime, which has drawn attention from neighboring countries, including Costa Rica, where leaders seek ways to combat rising violence.

The Attorney General’s Office in El Salvador announced the sentences on Sunday, detailing crimes committed between 2014 and 2022 in La Libertad province. Prosecutors linked the gang members to 43 homicides and 42 enforced disappearances, along with extortion schemes targeting business owners and involvement in drug trafficking. One defendant, Marvin Abel Hernandez Palacios, received 1,335 years in prison, while ten others faced terms of 958, 880, 745, 739, 739, 702, 639, 543, 530, and 463 years.

Gang members established bases in various areas to plan operations, prosecutors stated. They demanded payments from victims in exchange for sparing their lives. Among the victims were a university student and a female soccer player. The office did not specify the trial date or confirm if the cases proceeded through mass hearings, a practice common under Bukele’s policies.

Since March 2022, El Salvador has operated under a state of exception that permits arrests without warrants. This has led to over 90,000 detentions, with around 8,000 people released after being deemed innocent. The crackdown has reduced homicides to record lows, but it faces scrutiny from human rights organizations over alleged abuses by security forces. Non-governmental groups report 454 deaths in custody since the measures began.

Samuel Ramírez, who heads a group representing families of detainees claiming innocence, supports applying the law to criminals but questions the process. He described the long sentences as a populist tactic that benefits Bukele, pointing to a lack of transparency in judicial proceedings.

The sentences highlight Bukele’s approach, which has inspired other leaders in the region. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves recently met with Bukele to discuss adopting similar strategies. On December 12, Chaves visited the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), El Salvador’s maximum-security prison housing thousands of alleged gang members. Accompanied by Justice Minister Gerald Campos, Chaves toured the facility, viewed cells, and spoke briefly with inmates.

The two presidents signed an alliance to share El Salvador’s anti-gang expertise. Chaves aims to build a prison modeled after CECOT to address Costa Rica’s surge in homicides and drug-related crimes. In 2024, the country recorded a homicide rate of 17.2 per 100,000 residents, driven by narcotrafficking and organized crime.

Earlier this year, in April, Campos visited CECOT and noted the need for new prisons suited to current crime levels. He expressed intent to adapt Salvadoran practices within Costa Rica’s legal framework. Bukele has praised Costa Rica’s steps, including the installation of anti-drug scanners at ports and plans for high-security facilities. In September, he stated that continued efforts could lead to better days for the country.

Critics warn of potential rights violations. Human Rights Watch has documented claims of torture and inhumane conditions in CECOT, including for Venezuelan migrants held there. Costa Rica, known for its democratic traditions, must balance these methods with its commitment to due process.

Chaves has left open the possibility of Bukele visiting Costa Rica in January to further the partnership. As violence escalates, the government weighs these options to restore public safety.

Trending Now

Canada Updates Travel Advisory for Costa Rica, Urging Heightened Caution

The Government of Canada has updated its travel advisory for Costa Rica, placing our country under a call to exercise a high degree of...
Read more

The Five Latin Athletes Who Made Headlines in 2025

Whether because of their successes or their defeats, five Latin American athletes drew the spotlight in 2025. Lionel Messi: no expiration date At 38, he once...
Read more

Emiliana Arango Rises as Latin American Tennis Leader at Australian Open

For years, Latin American tennis followers have turned to a handful of familiar names when scanning Grand Slam draws for women’s singles contenders. Brazil’s...
Read more

Mexico’s Renata Zarazua Carries Regional Hopes into Australian Open 2026

As the tennis world gears up for the 2026 Australian Open, set to kick off on January 18, Latin America stands ready to make...
Read more

US Halts Diversity Visa Program Following Deadly Campus Attacks

The United States government has stopped its diversity visa program in response to recent shootings at two top universities. Officials point to the suspect's...
Read more

How to Travel with Pets in Costa Rica Without Issues

Travelers who plan to bring their dogs or cats into or out of the country often face strict rules set by the National Animal...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support