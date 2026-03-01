No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaCities in Honduras and Guatemala ban Therian Meetups

Cities in Honduras and Guatemala ban Therian Meetups

AFP
By AFP
Therian Ban in Honduras and Guatemala

At least eight cities in Honduras and Guatemala have announced over the past week that they are banning gatherings of so called “therians,” a social media driven phenomenon they say disrupts public order. The trend, popularized on TikTok and other platforms, involves people, mainly teenagers, who say they identify with an animal, especially dogs, foxes, and cats, and sometimes behave like them.

Municipal governments reacted after meetups were promoted online calling for masked or costumed participants to gather in public parks wearing animal outfits. “It is strictly prohibited” to use public spaces for meetings that “disrupt public order, morality, and good customs,” wrote Eber Aplicano, the mayor of the Honduran city of Choluteca

In a similar message, José López, a justice of the peace in Olanchito in central Honduras, said “emphatically” that public spaces are meant to promote “family, religious, cultural, social, and civic activities.” Other Honduran municipalities that have banned these meetups include the colonial tourist city of Comayagua, as well as La Ceiba and Tocoa.

In Guatemala, the bans cover the municipalities of San José Pinula and Amatitlán on the outskirts of the capital, and the city of Huehuetenango, the provincial capital of the department with the same name. Officials in Amatitlán said their commitment is to ensure “respect for our values and traditions,” and they reaffirmed that their duty is to “protect spaces that belong to everyone.”

“The municipality of Pinula informs the public that groups identified as therians will not be allowed to use public spaces,” the local government said in a statement, adding that its mission is to safeguard “order and healthy coexistence.”

Trending Now

Cow Wrangling and Camera Trapping in Costa Rica

I had just successfully reviewed the first four of five camera traps in a sleepy little town tucked into a rich valley bordering the...
Read more

Sargassum Buildup Grows on Costa Rica Northern Caribbean Coast

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) has informed the public about the presence and increasing accumulation of sargassum along Costa Rica’s northern Caribbean...
Read more

Costa Rica Urges De-Escalation as Iran Retaliates to U.S.-Israel Attack

Costa Rica expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East after the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran...
Read more

Costa Rica Finishes Work on Extradition of Celso Gamboa and Pecho de Rata

Costa Rican courts finished every domestic requirement for the extradition of Celso Gamboa Sánchez and Edwin Danney López Vega, known as Pecho de Rata....
Read more

Panama Finalizes Supreme Court Ruling Scrapping Hutchison Ports Deal

Panama published the Supreme Court ruling that annuls the concession granted to a Hong Kong-based company to operate two ports at the entrances to...
Read more

Airbnb Users in Costa Rica Face April Deadline to Accept New Terms

Airbnb hosts and guests in Costa Rica have until April 20th to accept the platform’s updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy if they...
Read more
AFP
AFP
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2026 The Tico Times

Services

Support