No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsArts and CultureChildren Fill Costa Rica's National Stadium for Annual Christmas Fiesta

Children Fill Costa Rica’s National Stadium for Annual Christmas Fiesta

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Christmas Celebration
Image: Obras del Espíritu Santo Celebration

The National Stadium in San José transformed into a hub of holiday cheer yesterday, as thousands of children from across our country gathered for the 25th annual Fiesta Nacional de Navidad organized by the Asociación Obras del Espíritu Santo. Buses rolled in from urban neighborhoods and rural areas early in the morning, bringing boys and girls from high-risk communities. They carried simple tickets and empty bags, ready for a day of games, music, and gifts. The stands filled quickly with red Santa hats, colorful signs, and the sounds of laughter echoing through the arena.

Organizers reported that the event at the stadium formed part of a larger effort to support 50,000 children in social risk situations this holiday season. Father Sergio Valverde, who founded the initiative, led the activities alongside volunteers from parishes and community groups.

The celebration marked the association’s 25th anniversary, building on a tradition that started small in local areas and expanded nationwide. In preparation, teams collected toys, food, and donations from companies and individuals. Each child received a wrapped gift, candy, fruit, and meals to take home.

This year’s theme, “Jesús: a tus niños los cuida tu Iglesia,” highlighted the group’s focus on faith-based social support. The program blended entertainment with messages of care and community. On the field, performers took the stage with songs, traditional dances, and clown acts. Large screens broadcast the shows, while characters roamed the track, engaging the crowd. Children joined in singing carols, swinging at piñatas, and playing games set up around the venue.

Costa Rica Firefighters at Christmas Festival
Image: Obras del Espíritu Santo Celebration

Volunteers passed out boxed breakfasts and juices in the morning, followed by hot lunches later. Reports from the day confirmed that all attendees got their share, with distribution lines stretching into the afternoon to cover every section. A highlight came when Father Valverde appeared dressed as a firefighter. He climbed onto a truck and released sprays of water into the air, prompting cheers and playful splashes from kids in the front rows. Photos captured their outstretched arms and wide smiles under the sun.

Gift-giving stood at the heart of the day. Sponsors helped prepare thousands of packages, including toys and treats. For many families facing tough times, these items represented the main holiday present their children would get. The operation demanded tight coordination. The association partnered with stadium officials, police, and traffic teams to handle crowds and safety. Chaperones from local groups managed groups, ensuring smooth arrivals and departures.

Beyond the stadium, the association hosts smaller events in remote spots, including coastal and inland areas, to reach more children. These gatherings adapt to local needs, delivering aid by various means. The scene offered a contrast to typical Costa Rican holidays, often centered on beaches or festivals. Here, the focus turned to children dealing with challenges like job loss in their homes or crowded living conditions.

The association runs ongoing programs, such as meal services and after-school activities, funded by donations. The Christmas party serves as a key moment to spotlight these efforts and rally support. As the day ended, children boarded buses with their prizes in hand. Confetti covered the field, and the stands emptied, but the energy lingered. Father Valverde and his team aimed to give each child a sense of belonging and joy, even if just for those hours.

The event wrapped up a season of giving, reminding participants and observers of the role community plays in supporting the young.

Trending Now

Emiliana Arango Rises as Latin American Tennis Leader at Australian Open

For years, Latin American tennis followers have turned to a handful of familiar names when scanning Grand Slam draws for women’s singles contenders. Brazil’s...
Read more

Budget Travel Options Expand with Frontier’s Houston to Central America Flights

Frontier Airlines has launched new nonstop flights from Houston to key Central American cities, offering lower fares for U.S. travelers and stronger links across...
Read more

How to Travel with Pets in Costa Rica Without Issues

Travelers who plan to bring their dogs or cats into or out of the country often face strict rules set by the National Animal...
Read more

WTA Crowns Gauff-Zheng Rome Semifinal as 2025 Match of the Year

The WTA has named the grueling Rome semifinal between Coco Gauff and Qinwen Zheng as its 2025 Match of the Year, a fan-voted honor...
Read more

Costa Rica Faces Windy Weather from Cold Front No. 6

Costa Ricans faced brisk winds and intermittent showers when getting to work this morning, as Cold Front No. 6 positioned itself over the central...
Read more

Bailey Turner Claims Gold in Peru While Costa Rica’s Juniors Make Their Mark

Huntington Beach’s Bailey Turner secured the girls’ under-16 gold at the 2025 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship, posting a two-wave score of 13.07 to...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support