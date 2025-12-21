The Fiestas de Zapote draw thousands each year to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another. For visitors to Costa Rica, this event offers a look at local traditions in a lively setting. Held from December 25, to January 4, at the Campo Ferial in Zapote, an area east of central San José, the festival combines rides, food, music, and bullfights in a way unique to the country.

Travelers reach the site by bus, uber, or taxi from downtown San José. Routes to Zapote or nearby Curridabat run often and cost little. Those driving face heavy traffic, so public transport works best. Parking lots near the grounds charge around ₡6,000 for the day, with some hourly rates from ₡2,000 to ₡3,000. The fair opens at 11 a.m. daily, but activity peaks after 3 p.m. Families often visit earlier for a calmer experience, while evenings bring larger crowds and more energy.

Bullfights form the core of the event. Known as corridas de toros in Tico style, they differ from Spanish versions. Bulls stay unharmed, and riders—both pros and amateurs called improvisados—enter the ring to dodge, touch, or leap over them. Sessions run twice daily at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. General admission costs ₡17,000, with promotions like 3-for-1 in afternoons and 2-for-1 at night. Private boxes, or palcos, go for ₡25,000 under the same deals. Spectators who prefer staying home can watch live on Canal OPA (channel 38) or Multimedios (channel 8).

Beyond the ring, the grounds host about 30 mechanical rides from operators like Fantasy Internacional Park. Options include Ferris wheels, bumper cars, and spinning attractions for all ages. Each ride costs ₡1,500 to ₡2,000, with tickets sold on-site. Food stalls, or chinamos, serve Costa Rican staples such as tamales, vigorones, churros, pupusas, and elotes. Vendors also offer cotton candy, candied apples, and arroz arreglado. Bars provide drinks, but a family zone without alcohol caters to those with children.

Free concerts happen each evening in a dedicated area. The schedule features local acts:

Date Performer(s) Time Dec 25 Buena Calle 8 p.m. Dec 26 Mario Quirós 8 p.m. Dec 27 Expresso 8 p.m. Dec 28 Garbanzos y Johny Man 5 p.m. Dec 29 Arlene Elizondo 8 p.m. Dec 30 Diesel 8 p.m. Jan 1 La Kuarta 8 p.m. Jan 2 Plancha Live 8 p.m. Jan 3 Marfil 8 p.m. Jan 4 Toledo 8 p.m.

These performances encourage dancing and add to the festive mood. Fireworks light up the sky after some bullfights, and craft vendors sell items throughout.

Organizers focus on safety this year with 21 cameras monitoring the site from two control centers. Police and interagency teams patrol to maintain order. Controlled entry points and signage help manage flow. Visitors should watch belongings in crowds and stay aware, as with any large gathering.

The festival roots go back to 1846 as a cattle fair, evolving into today’s mix of culture and fun. It attracts locals and tourists alike, especially during holidays. For those in the Central Valley, it signals the season’s peak, but plan trips around potential road delays near Zapote. If you have never been, the Fiestas de Zapote provides an authentic Costa Rica experience and well worth your time.