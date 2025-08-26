Costa Rica Tourism Leaders Call for Action Amid Rising Insecurity

A surge in public insecurity and the sharp appreciation of the Costa Rican colón—up more than 20% since 2022—have become the leading threats to Costa Rica’s business tourism sector, according to a new survey by the Center for Tourism Studies (CET).

The survey, conducted among businesses and organizations connected to the tourism industry, found that 50% of respondents identified public insecurity as the top concern, while just over 30% cited currency appreciation as the most serious issue.

Other concerns, including infrastructure deterioration, market informality, lack of public-private coordination, and the impact of short-term rentals, each garnered less than 10% of responses.

When asked what actions should be prioritized to support the sector’s recovery, half of the respondents said improving safety in tourist destinations was the most urgent need. Nearly 20% emphasized the importance of revamping Costa Rica’s international positioning strategy, and the third most common response was the modernization of infrastructure to enhance the visitor experience and boost national competitiveness. The CET report noted, “This result reinforces the perception that security is an essential prerequisite for the competitiveness of the destination.”

Tadeo Morales, spokesperson for CET, said these concerns are valid and already having a tangible impact. According to Morales, some international travel agencies are hesitant to send clients to Costa Rica due to alarming international media coverage of violent incidents in the country. He also reported that certain hotels are now advising guests not to leave the premises at specific times, fearing for their safety—an issue that could heighten visitors’ perception of danger.

“The concern is very real. What we see in the press, the poor victims, some even called tourists who have been affected by this,” Morales said.

Industry leaders have repeatedly called on the government to act, warning that the security crisis poses a national emergency with the potential to cause irreversible harm to one of Costa Rica’s most vital economic sectors.

As the country faces mounting violence and a strengthening currency that undermines affordability for tourists, the business tourism sector is demanding immediate, coordinated intervention to protect its future.