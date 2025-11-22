Costa Rica’s road network faces a critical breakdown, with seven out of 10 bridges in poor condition, according to the latest State of the Nation report released this month. The document points to years of underinvestment and neglected maintenance as the main culprits, raising alarms about safety, economic losses, and the country’s ability to sustain growth.

The report, produced by the Programa Estado de la Nación under the Consejo Nacional de Rectores, draws on data from the National Laboratory of Materials and Structural Models at the University of Costa Rica (LanammeUCR). It states that 70% of bridges on our national routes fall into categories labeled “deficient,” “alarming,” or “imminent failure.” Just 0.6% rate as satisfactory, while 2.1% are acceptable and 15.2% regular. The remaining 12.4% have unknown conditions due to lack of inspections.

This deterioration stems from a sharp drop in public spending on transport infrastructure. Between 2014 and 2024, the government allocated an average of 0.78% of GDP to this sector, with only 0.25% going toward maintenance and repairs. New constructions took up the rest, but overall investment has fallen by half since 2020. Experts estimate the country needs to spend at least 1.56% of GDP annually to close the gap, or up to 3.99% to meet goals in the 2011-2035 National Transport Plan.

Delays and cost overruns in major projects compound the problem. The Circunvalación Norte expansion ran 66 months late and cost 65% more than planned. The Ruta 32 widening to Limón faced similar issues, with a 43% overrun and ongoing deficiencies. Even the Taras-La Lima intersections in Cartago, still under construction, show a 23% extra cost and 30 months of delays. These three projects alone added expenses equal to 0.64% of GDP in 2024.

The economic toll extends beyond budgets. Poor roads and bridges disrupt trade, increase vehicle operating costs, and waste time in traffic. In 2024, these issues cost the economy 1.58% of GDP nationwide, surging to over 4% in the Greater Metropolitan Area. A case study in the report highlights the Tempisque River bridge: a partial closure for 121 days would cost users 1.38 times its replacement value, while a full shutdown could reach 15.78 times that amount, or about $3,300 per square meter to rebuild.

Territorial disparities worsen the impact. Coastal and northern regions, already lagging in development, suffer most from crumbling infrastructure. This limits access to markets, jobs, and services, deepening inequality. The report warns that without action, these gaps will hinder inclusive growth and expose the country to greater risks from climate events, which often damage roads and bridges further.

Government officials have acknowledged the need for intervention, but progress remains slow. The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has prioritized some repairs, yet funding constraints tied to fiscal rules limit spending. Combined with rising insecurity—another key threat outlined in the report—these infrastructure failures could derail recent economic gains, including a 5% GDP growth in 2024.

The State of the Nation calls for a paradigm shift: boost public investment while improving project management to avoid waste. It stresses that transport networks enable other sectors like energy and telecommunications and support social integration in remote areas.

As our country continues to deal with these challenges, the report serves as a harsh reminder. Fixing the roads and bridges demands immediate resources and better planning to protect lives and livelihoods of everyone that lives here.