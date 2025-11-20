Officials from the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation kicked off a major renovation of the bridge over the Tempisque River in Guardia de Liberia tomorrow. The project addresses years of wear on a structure that handles heavy daily traffic in Guanacaste. Workers plan to invest ₡2.531 billion in the effort, with completion set for 2027 after 567 days of construction.

This bridge sits on National Route 21, linking travelers to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport and spots like Panama Beach and Palmira. It stands apart from the La Amistad Bridge, which wrapped up its own fixes earlier this year. Engineers noted clear damage in supports and joints, prompting the full overhaul to keep the road safe for locals and visitors alike.

The job breaks into two main parts. First, crews remove an old parallel bridge and put up a temporary modular one. This stand-in measures about 92 meters, with two lanes for cars and a sidewalk for people on foot. It keeps the route open while the real work happens, though drivers should expect slower speeds and short stops at times.

Once the temporary setup runs smoothly, attention turns to the main bridge. Built as a U.S. Steel truss, it gets reinforcements to vertical parts and connections. New supports go in, others strengthen, and the deck slab swaps out for a fresh one. The whole top section receives a new coat of paint to fight corrosion. A big addition comes in the form of a 1.2-meter walkway, fixing the current setup’s lack of space for walkers. Road lines refresh across the 110-meter span to guide traffic better.

Guanacaste relies on this crossing for more than just commutes. It ties the region’s inland areas to coastal towns, supporting farms that ship produce and hotels that draw tourists. Route 21 moves goods from fields to markets and people from flights to beaches, making the fix timely as the region grows. Past projects here have snarled roads, especially in busy seasons, so planners urge patience and extra time for trips.

The Consejo Nacional de Vialidad leads the operation with Consorcio P-Tempisque on site. They started prep back in May, limiting heavy trucks and fixing patches to hold things together until now. With adjudication firm since August, the team aims for steady progress despite weather or supply hitches common in these builds.

Residents in Guardia and nearby Carrillo see the work as a step forward. The bridge marks the line between their areas, and its state has raised concerns for safety. By 2027, the upgraded version should handle loads better and last longer, easing worries for families and businesses.

This renovation fits into wider efforts to bolster Costa Rica’s roads. Guanacaste’s economy hinges on solid links and fixing spots like this helps everyone from farmers to tour operators. As work ramps up, officials promise updates to minimize surprises on the road.