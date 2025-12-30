Musician Drew Taggart, known as half of the electronic duo The Chainsmokers, married model Marianne Fonseca in a private wedding on a Costa Rican beach this past weekend. The couple chose our country’s Pacific coast for their sunset nuptials on December 28, closing out 2025 with a personal celebration.

Taggart, 35, and Fonseca, 36, shared the news through a video posted on social media. The clip captures the pair on horseback along the shore as the sun dips below the horizon, marking the end of their ceremony. Fonseca had earlier told followers the event would remain small, with no bridesmaids or large gathering, focusing instead on close family and friends.

The wedding follows their engagement announcement in December 2024. Taggart proposed during a trip, and the pair quickly set plans for a quiet exchange of vows. Fonseca, a Brazilian model and founder of the beauty brand GENTE Beauty, has spoken in past interviews about her preference for simple moments amid busy careers. Taggart, whose hits with The Chainsmokers include “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” has balanced touring with personal life in recent years.

Costa Rica has long attracted international visitors for weddings, drawn by its beaches and natural settings. The country’s tourism board reports a steady rise in destination ceremonies, with over 5,000 such events registered annually in recent years. For Taggart and Fonseca, the location provided a serene backdrop away from public scrutiny.

Details of the event remain limited, as the couple prioritized privacy. The video shows them in casual attire – Fonseca in a white dress and Taggart in a light shirt – riding horses together after saying their vows. Guests appeared few, aligning with Fonseca’s earlier comments on keeping things intimate.

The marriage comes as Taggart continues his music career. The Chainsmokers released their latest album in 2024 and have tour dates lined up for 2026. Fonseca, meanwhile, expands her beauty line, which emphasizes clean ingredients and inclusivity. Friends and fans reacted online with congratulations, noting the couple’s evident connection. The post garnered thousands of views within hours, reflecting their combined following in entertainment and fashion circles.

As Costa Rica wraps up another year of welcoming global figures, this wedding adds to the list of high-profile events held here. Local vendors often handle such occasions, though specifics for this one stay undisclosed. The newlyweds have not announced honeymoon plans, but sources indicate they may extend their stay in the region before returning to work commitments.