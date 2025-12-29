Actor Hugh Jackman touched down in Costa Rica over the weekend, heading straight to the Pacific coast for a quiet vacation. The Australian star, best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men films, arrived at the small airport in Cóbano, Puntarenas, where a group of locals greeted him.

Photos from the scene show Jackman smiling and chatting with fans as he stepped off the plane. He has picked Cóbano again, a spot surrounded by beaches like Santa Teresa, Malpaís, and Montezuma. These areas draw visitors for their laid-back atmosphere and natural spots, including surf breaks and wildlife reserves.

This marks at least the second time Jackman has chosen Costa Rica for a break. Back in March 2023, he spent time in Nosara, Guanacaste, posting photos on social media of his hikes and beach days. He called the country welcoming and shared moments that highlighted its biodiversity. Locals remember him stopping for pictures at the Daniel Oduber Airport during that trip.

Jackman joins a list of celebrities who have visited recently, turning parts of the Pacific coast into a low-key retreat. Reports say he plans to stay through the New Year, giving him time to relax before any upcoming projects.

Costa Rica’s appeal for stars like Jackman lies in its mix of privacy and outdoor options. Our government promotes sustainable tourism, and areas like Puntarenas offer protected parks and marine life. Officials note that such visits boost local economies without overwhelming communities.

While Jackman has not posted about this trip yet, fans in the area hope for glimpses. For now, he seems focused on downtime in one of our country’s coastal districts.