No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsWolverine Star Hugh Jackman Back in Costa Rica

Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Back in Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Hugh Jackman in Costa Rica
Hugh Jackman Facebook

Actor Hugh Jackman touched down in Costa Rica over the weekend, heading straight to the Pacific coast for a quiet vacation. The Australian star, best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men films, arrived at the small airport in Cóbano, Puntarenas, where a group of locals greeted him.

Photos from the scene show Jackman smiling and chatting with fans as he stepped off the plane. He has picked Cóbano again, a spot surrounded by beaches like Santa Teresa, Malpaís, and Montezuma. These areas draw visitors for their laid-back atmosphere and natural spots, including surf breaks and wildlife reserves.

This marks at least the second time Jackman has chosen Costa Rica for a break. Back in March 2023, he spent time in Nosara, Guanacaste, posting photos on social media of his hikes and beach days. He called the country welcoming and shared moments that highlighted its biodiversity. Locals remember him stopping for pictures at the Daniel Oduber Airport during that trip.

Jackman joins a list of celebrities who have visited recently, turning parts of the Pacific coast into a low-key retreat. Reports say he plans to stay through the New Year, giving him time to relax before any upcoming projects.

Costa Rica’s appeal for stars like Jackman lies in its mix of privacy and outdoor options. Our government promotes sustainable tourism, and areas like Puntarenas offer protected parks and marine life. Officials note that such visits boost local economies without overwhelming communities.

While Jackman has not posted about this trip yet, fans in the area hope for glimpses. For now, he seems focused on downtime in one of our country’s coastal districts.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Surpasses 3,000 Homicides Under President Chaves

Costa Rica has recorded at least 3,058 homicides since President Rodrigo Chaves took office on May 8, 2022. Data from the Judicial Investigation Agency...
Read more

New U.S. Biometric Checks Now in Place for Costa Rican Travelers

Costa Rican travelers heading to the United States will find stricter immigration controls after a new rule took effect yesterday. The change requires all...
Read more

La Cruz is Costa Rica’s Hidden Coastal Spot for Quiet Vacations

As travelers flock to Guanacaste during peak season for its sun-drenched shores and family-friendly spots, many overlook a northern gem that delivers calm without...
Read more

Strong Winds Set to Dominate Christmas Eve in Costa Rica

Much of Costa Rica will spend Christmas Eve under sun and strong winds, with only limited rain expected in a few regions, according to...
Read more

Trump-Backed Asfura Wins Honduras Presidential Election

The Honduran National Electoral Council on Wednesday named Nasry Asfura the winner of the country's presidential election, capping a tense period of delays and...
Read more

Costa Rica Launches Campaign Against Elder Abandonment

Health officials in Costa Rica marked December 24 with a fresh push against a growing problem: the spike in abandonment and mistreatment of older...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support