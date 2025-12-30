Costa Rica has fallen to 58th place out of 193 countries in the 2025 Global Organized Crime Index, a drop of 14 positions from 2023. The report, released by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, assigns the country a criminality score of 5.90 on a scale of 1 to 10, where higher numbers indicate greater levels of criminal activity. This places Costa Rica 13th among 35 nations in the Americas and fifth in Central America.

The index highlights a sharp rise in illicit markets, with the criminal markets score climbing to 5.60, up 0.37 points from the last assessment. Illicit trade stands out as a major concern, particularly the trafficking of counterfeit goods. Fake pharmaceuticals have tripled since 2023, while counterfeit fertilizers, shoes, clothing, and hygiene products flood the market, representing about 2% of the country’s GDP. These items often come from Nicaragua and China, posing serious health risks to consumers who buy them at lower prices.

Contraband cigarettes also fuel this trend, smuggled from Panama, Paraguay, and China, making up nearly half of all cigarettes sold here. Government officials report significant revenue losses from this black market, which many locals accept as part of daily life.

Drug trafficking remains a core driver of the decline. Costa Rica serves as a key transit point for cocaine headed to North America and Europe, earning an 8 out of 10 in that category. Local groups coordinate with international cartels from Mexico, like Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa, and Colombian outfits such as Clan del Golfo. Cannabis production and synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, have also grown, with domestic networks expanding their reach.

Human trafficking and smuggling add to the strain. The country acts as a source, transit, and destination for victims from Central America, the Caribbean, and beyond, often exploited in sex work, agriculture, or domestic labor. Arms trafficking supports the violence, with most homicides involving firearms smuggled from neighboring countries or the United States.

Criminal actors score 6.20 in the index, reflecting the influence of mafia-style groups like the Diablo Gang and Los Moreco, which handle cocaine shipments, extortion, and killings. Loose networks tie into foreign players, while some state officials face corruption charges that enable these operations. Private businesses, including real estate and retail, sometimes launder profits.

On resilience, Costa Rica scores 5.63, ranking 47th globally and first in Central America. Laws target organized crime, and agencies like the Judicial Investigation Organism pursue cases, but resource shortages and judicial delays hinder progress. International pacts with the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia help, yet experts call for stronger border controls and anti-money laundering efforts.

This downward trend continues from previous years: Costa Rica ranked 72nd in 2023 with a 5.53 criminality score and 88th in 2021. Rising violence, with homicides hitting records, ties directly to these criminal shifts. Lawmakers debate tougher measures, including extradition reforms, to reverse the slide.

Officials warn that without swift action, these markets will deepen economic harm and threaten public safety. Residents in high-risk areas like Limón and Puntarenas already feel the impact through increased extortion and gang clashes.