Drug Trafficking Threatens Costa Ricas Reputation as Safe Tourist Haven

Costa Rica’s tourism sector has voiced concerns about the country’s rising violence and its impact on the international image. A recent New York Times article highlighted how Costa Rica, once seen as a paradisiacal tourist destination, has become a magnet for drug trafficking. For years, the country avoided the fate of many other Latin American nations plagued by crime and killings, but the situation has changed.

The article sparked reactions from various sectors, with many expressing concerns about how the issue was portrayed. However, the government downplayed both the report and the country’s state.

Rubén Acón, president of the Limón Chamber of Tourism, stressed the need for stronger measures from the authorities to address the issues of murder and drug trafficking.

“The country must understand that to solve this, we have to declare war on drug trafficking. It cannot be handled as it has been; the drug traffickers have unlimited resources,” he said.

Though violence related to drug trafficking has not yet significantly impacted tourist arrivals, industry leaders warn that if the situation isn’t controlled, the trend could reverse, and Costa Rica could lose its appeal as a top tourist destination.

“Something so media-driven must be taken seriously. We need to know how to respond, because this is a crisis. It’s real and it’s affecting tourists,” added Tadeo Morales, president of the Arenal Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

President Rodrigo Chaves acknowledged the drug trafficking issue but asserted that the government’s response has been the strongest in Central America.

Tourism Minister William Rodríguez noted that, despite the security concerns, the number of visitors continues to grow, with no direct impact on tourism so far.

“It hasn’t had an impact because tourism is growing more than it did last year, which was our best year. We are 13% above the 2023 numbers. There’s no negative effect, but it’s still too early to predict what may happen in the future,” he said.

While the government seems to downplay the issue, those in the tourism industry hope for swift and effective measures to protect Costa Rica’s primary source of income and development.