On December 1, 1948, José Figueres Ferrer, President of the Founding Junta of the Second Republic, officially abolished the Costa Rican army by symbolically tearing down a wall of the Bellavista Barracks. This bold move, following a brief but violent civil war, redirected military funding toward education and healthcare. Costa Rica became one of the few nations worldwide to constitutionally prohibit a standing army, choosing instead to maintain only a civil guard for domestic security.

For the overwhelming majority of Costa Ricans today, it’s unimaginable what it means to be part of an army, to fight in a war, or to suffer its consequences. The country now stands as a beacon of peace in Central America, consistently ranking among the happiest countries globally.

Voices from the Past

Former combatants who witnessed both the military era and its abolition share powerful reflections on this transformation. “I can never forget the army of 1948—it was very aggressive. During elections, they manipulated people strongly,” said Gonzalo Chanto, who fought in both the 1948 civil war and faced the 1955 invasion from Nicaragua. “We were peasants, and wielding a weapon is not nice. Thank God, the current generations don’t know what a weapon of war is.”

The human cost of conflict left deep scars. “Those who call for an army don’t know about death in battle,” Chanto added. “My uncle Jacinto was riddled with bullets. I lost soul friends who were from San Marcos, from San José. When there is war, everyone suffers; you live among bullets and death. It is horrible.”

Modern Impact

Today, the former Bellavista Barracks houses the National Museum, symbolizing the country’s transformation from military to cultural priorities. The funds once designated for military spending now support Costa Rica’s universal healthcare system and free public education through university level.

Carlos Alberto Ramirez, who fought in the 1955 border conflict, reflects on the modern implications: “God save us from an army. Living in an armed country is 100% negative. Our beloved country may have many problems, but we are getting by. Living with an army means living in fear—fear of being killed for thinking differently.”

Instead of military spending, Costa Rica invests in its renowned national park system, sustainable initiatives, and social programs. The country maintains a small civil guard force for domestic security and partners with other nations for defense needs through international treaties.

Mrs. Aurelia Cordero, a former combatant from 1948, perhaps best captures the national sentiment: “May there never again be weapons in my beloved Costa Rica. Long live peace! I understand very well the happiness of not having an army, living in complete freedom.”