Costa Rica Presidential Election
The European Union has agreed to send an observer mission to monitor the country’s national elections for the first time, marking a new step in international oversight of the voting process. The mission will focus on key elements of the electoral system ahead of the February 1, vote.

Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) officials received confirmation of the EU’s participation during a meeting on November 26. EU Ambassador Pierre-Louis Lempereur presented the acceptance letter to TSE magistrates, joined by Deputy Ambassador Galina Karamalakova and EU representative Raphael Warolin. The TSE had extended the invitation earlier, seeking external review to support transparency.

The observers plan to arrive in January 2026. A team of experts will examine thematic areas such as voter registration, campaign financing, and media access, along with technical details like ballot handling and vote counting. They will apply international standards for democratic elections to guide their assessment.

After the polls close, the mission will prepare a report outlining findings and offering recommendations to improve future processes. TSE leaders described the involvement as a way to bolster public confidence and deepen ties with European partners. Costa Rica’s elections will select the president, two vice presidents, and all 57 members of the Legislative Assembly for the 2026-2030 term. Our country has long maintained a stable democratic system, but this EU presence adds a layer of global scrutiny.

Here analysts point out that such missions help prevent irregularities and affirm the integrity of results. In past cycles, organizations like the Organization of American States have observed proceedings, but the EU’s entry reflects growing interest in Central American governance.

The decision comes as Costa Rica prepares for a very competitive race, with candidates from major parties already campaigning on issues like economic recovery and security. Voters will cast ballots at thousands of polling stations nationwide, with results expected shortly after. TSE spokesperson noted that the EU team will operate independently, with full access to observe all stages of the election. This includes pre-election activities and post-vote tabulation.

The report, due months after the election, could influence reforms if it identifies areas for change. Officials expect it to highlight strengths in the system while suggesting practical adjustments. This development aligns with Costa Rica’s efforts to engage more with international bodies on democratic matters. As preparations continue, the TSE encourages citizens to participate and stay informed through official channels.

