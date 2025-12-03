Our capital city marked the start of the holiday season on Tuesday evening when municipal officials flipped the switch on more than 400 lighting systems, brightening at least seven public parks and key areas in the historic center. The ceremony unfolded at Central Park just after 6 p.m., drawing families, locals, and visitors who gathered to watch the displays come to life.

Mayor Diego Miranda led the event, organized by the Municipality of San José in partnership with the National Power and Light Company (CNFL). The lights, which include figures, arches, and decorative elements, now adorn spaces like Central Park, España Park, the Park of Social Guarantees, Morazán Park, and others, creating a festive path through downtown.

Organizers set up the systems to run nightly from dusk until late, offering residents a chance to stroll and enjoy the setup through the end of the year. The installation covers avenues and plazas, with a focus on making the city center more inviting during December. This year’s effort builds on past traditions, where similar displays have drawn crowds for evening walks and photo opportunities.

The lighting aims to boost community spirit amid the holidays, a time when San José sees increased foot traffic from shoppers and event-goers. Municipal teams handled the setup over recent weeks, making sure the systems operate safely and efficiently. The CNFL provided technical support, drawing from its role in powering public infrastructure.

Beyond the parks, the displays extend to nearby streets, where lights form patterns that guide people between sites. Families with children showed up early for the ceremony, many carrying snacks and settling on benches to wait for the moment the switches activated. By 6:10 p.m., the full array glowed, signaling the official kickoff to Christmas activities in the capital.

This event precedes other seasonal highlights, such as the Festival of Lights parade later in the month, which features floats and performances along major routes. For now, the park illuminations stand as the first major draw, encouraging people to explore San José after dark.

City officials noted that the lights use energy-efficient technology to minimize costs and environmental impact. Maintenance crews will monitor the systems daily to address any issues promptly.

As we continue through the month, more activities will join the lineup, including markets and concerts in the same areas. Residents can check the municipality’s website for updates on schedules and safety guidelines. The display serves as a reminder of the holidays’ role in bringing us together, where traditions like these foster a sense of shared celebration.