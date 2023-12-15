Costa Rica’s Festival of Lights: Traffic Measures and Festive Preparations

This weekend, the traditional Festival of Lights will take place in San José, and as a result, several measures are set to impact road circulation, according to announcements made by the authorities.

The Festival of Light, a highly anticipated event, is a collaborative effort involving various entities, including the Municipality of San José, Municipal Police, Public Force, Transit Police, Fire Department, National Children’s Trust, Red Cross, and the Ministry of Health.

Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. this Saturday, December 16, the festival will kick off its procession from 4th Avenue, 42nd Street (National Gymnasium), making its way to the statue of Leon Cortes. The route includes Paseo Colón, 14th Street, a 100-meter southward turn, traversing Second Avenue to 9th Street, Paseo de los Estudiantes (Arco Chino), where it will conclude.

Preceding the festival at 3 p.m., a traditional parade is set to unfold, featuring approximately 2,000 artists spanning various genres.

On Friday, December 15, a complete road closure was announced, effective from 10 p.m. on Friday to Sunday at 5 a.m., spanning from 42nd Street to 14th Street in Paseo Colón, and on Second Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street. Cross streets at 24th, 28th, and 42nd Streets will remain open until around noon on Saturday, contingent on public density and safety considerations.

Friday night on Route 27, traffic will be regulated at kilometer zero and one (around La Sabana, direction San José-Escazú), with the flow of Route 27 directed along avenue 10.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that the sale and consumption of alcohol will be prohibited for 24 hours on December 16, 2023, in areas near the Festival route.

Johnny Araya, the Mayor of San José, emphasized the Municipality’s commitment to ensuring peace and tranquility during this event, which brings together families from San José and Costa Rica.

“The proactive security measures instill confidence in us to assure citizens that the Festival of Light, a Christmas icon in San José, is a safe and enjoyable event for individuals of all ages. We will exert our utmost efforts to make the night brim with magic, color, light, and hope for both the young and old,” stated the mayor.