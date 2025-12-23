Guatemalan authorities arrested a key Barrio 18 gang leader on Tuesday, marking the sixth recapture since a major prison escape two months ago that shook the country’s security apparatus and drew international support.

Milton Noel Najarro, also known as “Dark” or “El Soberbio,” led the “Solo para Locos” clique within the gang. Police found him in the remote village of Las Pitas in Los Amates, a Caribbean municipality northeast of Guatemala City. The operation unfolded early Tuesday, with the National Civil Police coordinating with prosecutors to raid the area based on intelligence leads.

Prosecutors’ spokesperson María José Mansilla confirmed the arrest to reporters, noting that Najarro had evaded capture since the October breakout from Fraijanes II prison near the capital. That escape involved 20 Barrio 18 members, who slipped away over time, possibly with help from corrupt officials inside the facility. Authorities only revealed the incident on October 12, leading to the swift dismissal of Guatemala’s top prison and security officials.

The fallout prompted Guatemala to request aid from the United States. In November, a team from the FBI’s Joint Task Force Vulcano arrived to assist in the manhunt. The task force, established in 2019 during Donald Trump’s first presidency, targets transnational groups like Barrio 18 and its rival, Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13. Earlier this year, Trump designated both gangs as terrorist organizations, escalating efforts against their operations.

Barrio 18 members face charges for a range of crimes, including contract killings and extorting merchants and transport workers. The gang’s activities have long plagued Central America, fueling violence and instability that spills across borders. In Guatemala, homicides have risen this year, partly linked to such groups.

With Najarro’s capture, 14 fugitives remain at large. Police have offered rewards of 150,000 quetzales—about $19,000—per escapee to encourage tips. The government continues to probe the escape, suspecting internal collusion that allowed the prisoners to vanish undetected for weeks.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges in Guatemala’s prison system, where overcrowding and corruption enable such breaches. Regional neighbors, including Costa Rica, monitor the situation closely, as Barrio 18 maintains ties to local criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and extortion. Costa Rican authorities have stepped up border vigilance in response, aware that escaped leaders could seek refuge or expand operations southward.