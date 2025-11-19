A team from the FBI’s Joint Task Force Vulcan touched down in Guatemala yesterday to assist local forces in tracking down 16 fugitive leaders of the Barrio 18 gang. The escapees broke out of a high-security prison last month, sparking a nationwide security shakeup and drawing international attention to the country’s battle against organized crime.

The breakout happened on October 12 at Fraijanes II prison, located just outside the capital. Twenty members of Barrio 18, a group labeled a terrorist organization by both the United States and Guatemala, slipped away under circumstances that officials have yet to fully explain. Four of them were caught in the days that followed, but the rest remain on the run, prompting urgent calls for reinforcements.

President Bernardo Arévalo responded swiftly by dismissing key security officials and naming Judge Marco Antonio Villeda as the new interior minister. Villeda wasted no time, reaching out to the U.S. for help in the manhunt. The FBI unit, known for its work against transnational gangs, met with him to map out strategies for locating and apprehending the fugitives.

During the session, the two sides outlined specific steps to advance the investigation and bring the escapees to justice. Details of the plan stayed under wraps, but the focus centered on bolstering efforts against cross-border threats. The U.S. embassy in Guatemala posted about the collaboration on social media, highlighting the push to combat crime that spans nations.

Barrio 18, along with its rival Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, operates through extortion rackets and hired hits in Guatemala. These groups have deep roots in Central America, with ties extending into the U.S., where they fuel violence in cities like Los Angeles. Guatemala recently mirrored the U.S. by designating Barrio 18 as a terrorist entity, a move that underscores the shared stakes in curbing their power.

The FBI’s Joint Task Force Vulcan started in 2019 under former President Donald Trump, initially targeting MS-13. Its expansion to include Barrio 18 reflects the evolving nature of these threats. U.S. officials have called the prison escape unacceptable, pointing to potential lapses in oversight.

Complicating matters, Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office has clashed with Arévalo over the incident. The office, which often opposes the president’s reforms, has sought to strip immunity from Arévalo and Vice President Karin Herrera. They aim to probe claims that the leaders failed in their duties, allowing the escape to occur.

In a related development, authorities arrested 23 police officers suspected of aiding the breakout. This action highlights possible corruption within the system, a longstanding issue that has hampered anti-gang operations.

The arrival of the FBI team marks a critical turn in the response. With 16 high-profile fugitives still loose, the joint effort aims to restore order and prevent further unrest. Local residents, weary of gang violence, hope the international partnership delivers results.

Guatemala has long dealt with these criminal networks, which exploit poverty and weak institutions to maintain control. The escape not only exposed vulnerabilities in the prison system but also tested Arévalo’s administration, which took office pledging to tackle corruption and insecurity.

As the hunt intensifies, officials stress the need for coordinated action. The FBI’s expertise in fugitive pursuits and gang intelligence could prove decisive in closing the net around the escapees.

This collaboration signals a broader commitment between the two countries to address shared security challenges. With Barrio 18’s leaders at large, the coming weeks will show whether this alliance can turn the tide.