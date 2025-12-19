No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsBailey Turner Claims Gold in Peru While Costa Rica’s Juniors Make Their...

Bailey Turner Claims Gold in Peru While Costa Rica’s Juniors Make Their Mark

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Surfer Carden Jagger
CRC - Carden Jagger Credit: ISA /Pablo Jimenez

Huntington Beach’s Bailey Turner secured the girls’ under-16 gold at the 2025 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship, posting a two-wave score of 13.07 to edge out local favorite Catalina Zariquiey by 0.20 points. The win not only etched Turner’s name among surfing’s rising elite but also spotlighted Costa Rica’s emerging talent, as young Ticos held their ground against top competitors from around the world.

Turner, 16, from a family deep in surfing roots, delivered her best ride late in the final—a 6.30 that sealed the deal over Zariquiey’s 12.87. Australia’s Lucy Darragh took bronze, with Hawaii’s Zoey Kaina in fourth. This performance helped push Team USA to a silver medal in the overall standings, trailing champions Australia and ahead of Brazil and hosts Peru.

The championship drew close to 450 athletes from 57 nations to this powerful reef break south of Lima, serving as a key proving ground for future pros and Olympians. Latin American spots like Punta Rocas increasingly host these events, giving Central American teams a chance to measure up against established powers.

For Costa Rica, 14-year-old Carden Jagger from Playa Grande in Guanacaste stood out in the boys’ under-16 division. He pushed through to the round of 16, finishing 19th out of 120 surfers—the top result for any Central American in that category. Along the way, Jagger scored a notable victory over Tanner Sandvig, a standout from the U.S. National Scholastic Surfing Association’s southwest region.

Jagger shared his thoughts in a local interview: “I’m proud to help Costa Rica step up from our last showing at the Junior Worlds.” He aims to keep building the country’s reputation in international contests. Fresh off Peru, Jagger returns to the U.S. for an NSSA event in California, where he tops the junior rankings with 6,861 points.

Costa Rica fielded a complete junior team, with surfers from both coasts advancing deep into the competition. According to the Federación de Surf de Costa Rica, eight Ticos reached at least the third round.

Highlights included:

  • Romeo Stone from Nosara, Guanacaste, who captained the group and won consecutive heats in boys’ under-18, scoring 10.13 to beat rivals from France, India, and Barbados. He advanced to round four and placed in the top 28.
  • Amets Garai, making his world junior debut, who claimed back-to-back wins in under-16 with a 9.73 heat total, finishing 25th.
  • Kian Jirón, 13, from Limón, who competed up an age group in under-16, moved through early rounds, and ended 73rd in a field of 120—a strong entry into ISA events.

In the girls’ under-16, Tamarindo’s Lucía Cristi and Zoe Ruiz both hit round three, with Cristi at 25th and Ruiz at 37th after tough matchups against Australia, Brazil, and New Zealand.

Erika Berra from Cocles in Puerto Viejo reached round three in under-18 girls before a narrow loss. Mikela Castro from Cieneguita, Limón, handled a demanding lineup in under-16, riding up to eight waves per heat. Both contributed to the team score. On the boys’ under-18 side, Dencell Reyes from Santa Teresa and Ethan Hollander from Dominical each picked up repechage victories, tying for 37th and adding 300 points each.

These results show Costa Rica’s juniors sharing the lineup with tomorrow’s top surfers. As nations gear up for the World Surf League and Olympics, Ticos like Jagger prove they can compete at this level. The event wrapped with Australia repeating as team champions, but for Costa Rica, the progress signals a shift in the region’s surfing scene.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s President Attacks Opponents After He keeps His Immunity

Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves lashed out at opposition lawmakers after Congress rejected a request to strip him of immunity, a step that could...
Read more

Costa Rica Signals Readiness for Refugee Status For Kilmar Abrego Garcia

U.S. immigration officials released Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia from detention after a federal judge in Maryland ordered his immediate freedom, marking a...
Read more

Costa Rica President Chaves Retains Immunity in Electoral Probe Vote

President Rodrigo Chaves sidestepped a potential removal from office for the second time this year when lawmakers turned down a bid to strip his...
Read more

Top Prize Unsold in Costa Rica’s Gordo Navideño Lottery Draw

The Gordo Navideño 2025 draw wrapped up last night with a twist that left many stunned: the top prize went unclaimed because the winning...
Read more

Costa Rica Biologists Identify New Insect Species in Museum Collections

Biologists at the University of Costa Rica have uncovered 16 new species of leafhoppers after examining insect collections that sat untouched in museums for...
Read more

Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways with Longtime Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Ahead of 2026 Season

In a move that has sent ripples through the tennis community, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced on Wednesday that he has ended his...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support