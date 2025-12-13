Carden Jagger, a 14-year-old surfer from Playa Grande in Guanacaste, has moved forward to the third round in the under-16 division at the 2025 ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in Punta Rocas, Peru. His performance stands out as he carries forward our country’s expectations in a field of top young athletes from around the world.

Jagger secured his spot after a strong showing in round two, where he outscored competitors to claim advancement. This marks his first appearance at the ISA World Junior event, and he now ranks among the top 19 surfers in his category. Fellow Costa Rican Romeo Stone also progressed to the round of 16 in the under-18 division, adding to the national team’s momentum. The two athletes represent the last remaining hopes for Costa Rica as the competition intensifies.

The championships, held from December 5 to 14, bring together junior surfers from dozens of nations at the Punta Rocas break, known for its consistent waves of 6 to 8 feet. Organizers from the International Surfing Association report tight battles across divisions, with day seven highlighting key eliminations and standout heats.

Jagger’s path to Peru follows a solid year in youth competitions. He leads rankings in the National Scholastic Surfing Association in the United States, where he has claimed multiple wins in under-14 and under-16 events. Local coaches from the Federación de Surf de Costa Rica praise his technical skills and composure under pressure, qualities that helped him navigate the early rounds.

As the event continues, Jagger faces tougher opponents in the octavos de final. A win here would push him into the quarterfinals, a milestone for any first-time participant. Stone, a local from Playa Negra, brings experience from prior internationals and aims to build on his round-two victory.

Costa Rica’s team arrived in Peru focused on building experience for future Olympians. The federation selected athletes through national qualifiers, where Jagger earned his under-16 slot with consistent performances. Officials note the importance of such events in developing talent, especially as surfing grows in popularity along the Pacific coast.

Spectators can follow live updates through the ISA website, with heats scheduled based on wave conditions. Jagger’s next heat could determine if Costa Rica secures a medal position in the team standings. The competition wraps up this weekend, with finals set for December 14. Costa Rican fans back home track the action, hopeful for more advances from their young representatives.