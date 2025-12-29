Tourism in Costa Rica shows signs of recovery in late 2025, yet persistent issues with the exchange rate and rising security concerns cast doubt on sustained growth. San José – Costa Rica draws visitors with its natural beauty, peaceful image, and easygoing lifestyle. These draws keep the country on travelers’ lists, but the tourism industry grapples with hurdles that threaten its edge.

After months of falling visitor numbers, arrivals picked up in October and November. This shift offers relief to businesses reliant on foreign guests. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute reported 2,373,052 air arrivals from January to November 2025, down 0.4% from 2,383,051 in the same period of 2024. October saw a 5.9% rise, with 129,000 tourists, while November jumped 12.2% to 225,679 visitors, the strongest November since 2018.

This late-year gain positions the country to match or slightly exceed last year’s totals. Projections put full-year arrivals between 2.66 million and 2.87 million, close to 2024’s record but short of earlier hopes for bigger growth. Gilberto Arguedas, a board member at Proimagen, Costa Rica’s film promotion agency, points to new airline routes as a boost. Some connections ended, but others expanded, helping counter earlier losses. The sector lost about $60 million in revenue from fewer visitors through much of 2025.

Beyond raw numbers, the exchange rate erodes profits. Dollars earned from tourists convert to fewer colones for local costs like wages and supplies. On December 4, the rate hit ¢488.06, the lowest in nearly 20 years for the Foreign Exchange Market. Small firms feel this pinch most, lacking buffers to absorb the hit. Bary Roberts, president of the Center for Tourism Studies, calls the government’s stance dismissive. Officials suggest businesses adapt or switch fields, which Roberts finds offensive and out of touch.

He argues the rate gets manipulated, harming exporters, farmers, and tourism operators. Arguedas agrees, saying it makes Costa Rica pricier than rivals like Mexico or Panama. Security adds another layer of worry. News of crime spreads in key markets, denting the country’s safe haven status. Canada and the United States updated travel warnings in 2025, noting higher crime rates.

Roberts faults leaders for weak responses to these alerts. Local steps fall short in rebuilding trust abroad. Other pressures mount during peak season. Digital marketing needs a push to reach more audiences. Platforms like Airbnb outpace hotels in beds offered, often without matching rules or taxes. Most cantons lack plans to manage growth.

Industry groups like the National Chamber of Tourism and the Costa Rican Hotel Chamber warn of job cuts. Over 22,000 positions vanished in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2024, tied to higher costs and fewer guests. Shirley Calvo, executive director of the National Chamber of Tourism, stresses the strain on small enterprises. They hire extra staff for high season but pay in colones while earning dollars.

Flora Ayub, from the Hotel Chamber, highlights how crime, poor roads, and public infrastructure gaps shape visitor views. The sector employs 180,000 directly and over 540,000 indirectly, many in rural areas with women in key roles. A weak high season could ripple through the economy.

Still, optimism lingers. Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez sees the November surge as a call for teamwork between government and private groups. He urges focus on promotion to hold steady. As 2025 comes to an end, tourism here stands at the proverbial crossroads. The rebound signals strength, but without action on currency and safety, gains may slip away.