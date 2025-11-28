The U.S. dollar continued its slide against the colón yesterday, closing at ₡493.47 in the Monex market, marking the lowest level in nearly two decades. This drop extends a streak of six consecutive sessions of declines, as reported by the Central Bank of Costa Rica.

Traders in the Monex foreign exchange market saw the dollar fall below the ₡494 mark for the first time since early 2006, reflecting broader economic shifts in the country. The Central Bank data shows the average weighted exchange rate dipped to this point amid increased supply of dollars from exporters and remittances, coupled with steady demand for colones.

This latest movement builds on patterns observed in recent weeks. Just days earlier, on Tuesday, the dollar closed at ₡495.97, continuing the downward pressure. A week prior, rates hovered around ₡499, but the colón has gained ground steadily, breaking the ₡500 barrier multiple times between mid-November and now. Economists point to seasonal factors, including higher tourism inflows and agricultural exports, as key drivers behind the dollar’s weakening.

The trend echoes reports from earlier this month, when the dollar first slipped below ₡500, raising questions among businesses reliant on imports. Exporters, particularly in coffee and bananas, benefit from the stronger colón, as their earnings in dollars convert to more local currency. However, tourism operators express concern, noting that a pricier visit for international travelers could slow bookings during the high season.

Data from financial platforms confirm the low, with one tracking service recording a bottom of ₡493.55 on November 27. Over the past week, the exchange rate fluctuated from a high of ₡499.95 to this new trough, underscoring the colón’s climb.

Central Bank officials monitor the situation closely but have not signaled immediate interventions. In past instances of sharp declines, such as those covered in previous analyses, the bank stepped in to stabilize volatility through dollar purchases. For now, the market appears to adjust organically.

Business leaders call for caution. Importers face higher costs in colones for goods priced in dollars, potentially passing those on to consumers. Retail sectors, including electronics and vehicles, may see price adjustments if the trend persists.

As Costa Rica navigates this shift, the exchange rate’s path remains tied to global factors like U.S. interest rates and local economic growth. With the year-end approaching, analysts expect continued pressure on the dollar, though a rebound could occur if export volumes taper off.

Residents and visitors alike track these changes daily. Banks posted buy rates around ₡495 and sell rates near ₡502 in recent sessions, varying slightly by institution. For those exchanging currency, the advice stays simple: check rates frequently amid the ongoing fluctuations.

This development aligns with the sustained appreciation of the colón discussed in prior coverage, where rates fell from above ₡510 earlier in the year to current levels. The pattern suggests a longer-term strengthening, influenced by strong foreign investment and controlled inflation.