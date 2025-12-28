Sport fishing fans will gather in Quepos next month as Costa Rica hosts the 10th anniversary of the Pelagic Rockstar Offshore Tournament from January 15 to 18, 2026, at Marina Pez Vela. Teams from various countries plan to compete in this major Central American event, known for its large scale and substantial prizes. The tournament draws anglers who aim for the Grand Champion title after two days of fishing.

Last year’s competition brought in participants from several nations, including NBA star Michael Jordan, highlighting its draw among top figures in sport fishing. Anglers will target sailfish, marlin, tuna, and dorado, following Costa Rica’s rules that require releasing sailfish and marlin to support conservation.

On land, the marina turns into a lively spot with rock concerts each day, along with food, drinks, and shops available to everyone during the event. The schedule starts with registration on January 15. Fishing runs on January 16 and 17, and the awards close out the tournament on January 18.

Entries cover four divisions: Billfish Sonar, Billfish Non-Sonar, Tuna, and Dorado. Top three teams in each get trophies and cash based on their two-day totals. Each team can have up to six anglers, a captain, and two deckhands, for a total of nine members per boat. Sonar and non-sonar boats compete apart in billfish categories for prizes and trophies. Payouts depend on how many boats enter each group. Extra jackpots for billfish and marlin also split by sonar use.

All boats join together in the gamefish divisions for prizes, trophies, and optional jackpots. For details on rules and signup, check PelagicTournaments.com. This tournament boosts local tourism in Quepos, where visitors fill hotels and support businesses around the marina.

Organizers expect strong turnout, building on past years that set records for participation and catches. Costa Rica’s Pacific coast offers prime fishing grounds, making Quepos a fitting host for such a competition. As the event nears, local crews ready boats and gear, while fans book spots to watch the action.