No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica Set to Host 10th Pelagic Rockstar Fishing Tournament

Costa Rica Set to Host 10th Pelagic Rockstar Fishing Tournament

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Pelagic Fishing Tournament Costa Rica
Image: pelagic-gear

Sport fishing fans will gather in Quepos next month as Costa Rica hosts the 10th anniversary of the Pelagic Rockstar Offshore Tournament from January 15 to 18, 2026, at Marina Pez Vela. Teams from various countries plan to compete in this major Central American event, known for its large scale and substantial prizes. The tournament draws anglers who aim for the Grand Champion title after two days of fishing.

Last year’s competition brought in participants from several nations, including NBA star Michael Jordan, highlighting its draw among top figures in sport fishing. Anglers will target sailfish, marlin, tuna, and dorado, following Costa Rica’s rules that require releasing sailfish and marlin to support conservation.

On land, the marina turns into a lively spot with rock concerts each day, along with food, drinks, and shops available to everyone during the event. The schedule starts with registration on January 15. Fishing runs on January 16 and 17, and the awards close out the tournament on January 18.

Entries cover four divisions: Billfish Sonar, Billfish Non-Sonar, Tuna, and Dorado. Top three teams in each get trophies and cash based on their two-day totals. Each team can have up to six anglers, a captain, and two deckhands, for a total of nine members per boat. Sonar and non-sonar boats compete apart in billfish categories for prizes and trophies. Payouts depend on how many boats enter each group. Extra jackpots for billfish and marlin also split by sonar use.

All boats join together in the gamefish divisions for prizes, trophies, and optional jackpots. For details on rules and signup, check PelagicTournaments.com. This tournament boosts local tourism in Quepos, where visitors fill hotels and support businesses around the marina.

Organizers expect strong turnout, building on past years that set records for participation and catches. Costa Rica’s Pacific coast offers prime fishing grounds, making Quepos a fitting host for such a competition. As the event nears, local crews ready boats and gear, while fans book spots to watch the action.

Trending Now

U.S. Embassy Opens SUSI Scholarship Applications for Costa Rican Students and Teachers

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica has begun taking applications for the Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) programs, targeting university students and high...
Read more

Air Panama Eyes Revival of Direct Flights from David to San José

Panamanian airline Air Panama has started assessing plans to bring back direct flights between David in Chiriquí province and San José starting in 2026....
Read more

Costa Rica Tamales Season Tips Every Tourist Should Know

As the year winds down and the air fills with the scent of banana leaves and seasoned masa, tamales season has officially arrived in...
Read more

Latin America Doubles Success Shows the Best Path to Grand Slam Tennis

In men’s tennis, Latin America’s clearest route to the sport’s biggest stages isn’t always singles. It’s doubles. Over the past two seasons, the region...
Read more

OIJ Arrests Suspect in Deadly San José Hotel Oriente Fire

Authorities arrested a 42-year-old man this week in connection with the deadly fire at Hotel Oriente that claimed five lives in early October. The...
Read more

Costa Rica Surpasses 3,000 Homicides Under President Chaves

Costa Rica has recorded at least 3,058 homicides since President Rodrigo Chaves took office on May 8, 2022. Data from the Judicial Investigation Agency...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support