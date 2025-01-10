Michael Jordan in Costa Rica for Fishing Tournament

Basketball icon Michael Jordan is enjoying a holiday in Costa Rica. According to the National Directorate of Migration, he arrived on January 6. The iconic basketball star arrived at the Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, on his lavish private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER with the registration number N236MJ.

Jordan is taking part in the Pelagic Rockstar Offshore Tournament, taking place at the Marina Pez Vela in Quepos from January 9 to 12. The PELAGIC Rockstar Offshore Tournament is a team event that includes cash, trophies, and prizes. This competition continues to be the largest and most profitable fishing event throughout Central America.

“The organization announced that teams from different nations gather in Quepos, Costa Rica, to compete for two days for the esteemed title of Grand Champion and a significant cash prize.”

The tournament officially begins on Thursday, January 9, where there will be a team registration, a meeting for captains, and a kickoff celebration. Competition days are scheduled for Friday, January 10, and Saturday, January 11. On Sunday January 12, the event will hold the ceremony for the awards. Guests expect to catch sailfish, marlin, tuna, and dorado. The winner is set to receive $1 million.

Jordan arrived in the nation aboard a $70 million private aircraft. His private plane is the Gulfstream G650ER, which is considered one of the most sophisticated and lavish airplanes. It has a unique design, featuring shades of black, gray, and red, and includes the iconic Jumpman logo, part of the Nike’s Air Jordan sneaker collection.

Upon reaching his destination, the former Chicago Bulls player made his way to the Marina Pez Vela, where his fishing yacht, the Catch 23, was docked. The Catch 23 is an opulent motor yacht constructed by Viking Yachts in 2018. This is a bespoke luxury sportfishing yacht, featuring a top speed of 40 knots and a range that surpasses 500 nautical miles.

With a lavish and cozy interior, the yacht can host a maximum of eight guests and two crew members. The yacht’s wrap print, inspired by Jordan’s Air Jordan 3 sneakers, is a stunning sight on the open seas.