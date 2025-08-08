No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaLegal Battle Erupts Over Hutchison’s Panama Canal Port Concession

Legal Battle Erupts Over Hutchison’s Panama Canal Port Concession

AFP
By AFP
Panama Canal Deal
(Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

Panama’s president, José Raúl Mulino, said that he wants to negotiate a new concession contract with the Hong Kong–based Hutchison Holdings subsidiary to continue operating two ports on the interoceanic canal.

His remarks come a week after Panama’s comptroller’s office asked the Supreme Court to annul the contract with Panama Ports, a Hutchison subsidiary that has operated the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal—located at each entrance to the Panama Canal—under concession since 1997.

Following the legal filings, Panama Ports stated that “dialogue” with the Panamanian government was “vital” to discuss the “path forward” for the ports it operates on the canal, at a time when Hutchison is negotiating the sale of its global operations.

“Of course we are going to talk, believe me. But under no circumstances to maintain this abusive contract, contrary to the national interests we have today. Let that be clear here, in China, in Hong Kong, and in the United States,” Mulino said during his weekly press conference.

The comptroller’s office has filed two lawsuits with the Supreme Court seeking to void the Hong Kong company’s concession on grounds of “unconstitutionality” and alleged irregularities in the renewal, which was granted in 2021 for another 25 years.

In April, the comptroller had already accused the company of allegedly failing to deliver $1.2 billion to the Panamanian state from its operations, according to an audit by the public institution.

“No door is closed to talk about the parameters the Panamanian state expects from that concession. We are not going to have our port territory held hostage or allow profits without any benefit to the state,” Mulino said.

That audit was carried out amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who claims China controls the Panama Canal through Hutchison Holdings.

The U.S. ambassador to Panama, Kevin Marino Cabrera, on Wednesday called for speeding up the end of Hutchison’s concession. “They are a bad operator, they have not done a good job. It is a company of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

In March, Hutchison announced the sale of its business for $19 billion to a consortium led by U.S.-based BlackRock. However, China’s market regulator announced a review of the deal. Now, the Asian conglomerate is considering the possibility of bringing in a major strategic Chinese investor to join the consortium so the sale can be approved.

Trending Now

How Nayib Bukele Consolidated Total Power in El Salvador

No one was surprised. El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, is now officially cleared for indefinite reelection. Congress, firmly under his control, paved the way...
Read more

Costa Rican Scientists Cut Microalgae Farming Costs by 95%

A team led by Costa Rican biologist Maritza Guerrero has developed a natural biostimulant using microalgae that promises to revolutionize agriculture. The product, named...
Read more

Costa Rica Hosts Global Research on Sharks and Pollution

Bahía Santa Elena is one of the best-preserved marine areas in the Costa Rica, renowned for its biological richness, scenic beauty, and ecological importance....
Read more

Costa Rican Party Faces Scandal Over Alleged Lottery Laundering Links

The leadership of the National Democratic Agenda (ADN) party dismissed the entire executive committee of that group in Guatuso after learning of its members'...
Read more

Chinese Influence in Costa Rica Grows from Business to Education

Will the 21st Century someday be known as the Chinese century? Time will tell. They seem to be off to a good start when...
Read more

Costa Rica Detains Two in Killing of U.S. Citizen

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of American businessman Eshraghollah Vatani. Vatani was reported missing at...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support