Chained Monkey Among Latest Wildlife Rescues in Costa Rica

Although Costa Rica is committed to protecting wildlife, unscrupulous individuals continue to violate the rules and insist on keeping wild animals as pets. The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) rescued a white-faced monkey that was held in captivity in Jacó. The animal was tied with a chain around its neck, which caused serious injuries, according to SINAC personnel.

“He no longer had any hair to protect him around the neck because of the chain. He had open wounds that must have caused him a lot of pain,” officials stated. The animal was taken to Zooave, located in La Garita de Alajuela, where it is receiving veterinary medical attention. SINAC emphasized that keeping wildlife in captivity is a crime and urges people to report any cases they know of.

“For those who had this animal in captivity, the corresponding complaint was filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” SINAC confirmed. Parrots, parakeets, turtles, snakes, and iguanas are among the wild animals protected by the Wildlife Conservation Law in Costa Rica.

On the other hand, a two-toed sloth cub was rescued in the canton of Upala during an operation involving the Public Force, local residents, and SINAC. The rescue occurred after the officers received information about the female sloth cub, which had been found abandoned by a local family.

According to authorities, the animal was handed over to the officers, who, while feeding and caring for her, began searching for the mother in the vicinity. Despite their efforts to locate her, it was not possible.

On Wednesday, they coordinated with the wildlife rescue center “Toucan Rescue Ranch” in Río Frío, Sarapiquí, to transfer the calf, where it is receiving the proper care. “The two-toed sloth is a species facing a population decline in Costa Rica, mainly due to the destruction of its natural habitat and illegal capture for keeping as pets,” environmental authorities highlighted.

Keeping animals in captivity is a crime in Costa Rica, which carries monetary penalties and even a prison sentence.