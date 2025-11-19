Our national soccer team finished their 2026 World Cup qualifying run with a 0-0 draw against Honduras on Tuesday night. The result put the team third in their Concacaf group with seven points from six matches, behind Honduras and Haiti. They missed direct qualification and a playoff spot. The country qualified for the past three World Cups and reached the quarterfinals in 2014, so this outcome hit hard.

The game at Estadio Nacional drew a full crowd, but the team could not score despite home support. Fans hoped for a win to stay in contention, yet the draw ended those chances. Coach Miguel Herrera, who started last year, took responsibility afterward and called the effort a painful failure. He noted the team won only one match in the group. Media and supporters criticized his tactics and the squad’s lack of results against teams like Nicaragua and Haiti.

Fans showed anger right after the final whistle. Outside the stadium, some booed and insulted players as they left. Social media filled with posts calling the performance shameful and the worst elimination in the team’s history. One report quoted a fan saying the team achieved the near-impossible by failing in a setup without the host nations in qualifiers. Others demanded changes, with comments like “fire everyone – players, coaches, higher-ups.” Press reports described it as a historic embarrassment.

In bars and homes from San José to Limón, people talked about past teams led by players like Keylor Navas, who retired from international play earlier this year. The current squad, in a shift to younger talent, did not perform consistently. Some fans sold tickets before the match out of frustration, showing a drop in support. One online post said fans deserve better after repeated losses despite their loyalty.

The miss affects more than the sport. World Cup participation brings money from FIFA prizes, sponsors, and preparation funds. Estimates show our country could lose between 50 and 120 million dollars in direct and indirect revenue, including commerce, advertising, and tourism. Hotels, vendors, and broadcasters count on games and events for income, and without them, those sectors face shortfalls.

Federation leaders have not shared plans yet, but calls grow for reviews of management and youth programs. Herrera will meet with officials to discuss the campaign. Both Costa Rica and Honduras exited, while Haiti advanced after 52 years away from the tournament.

Soccer stays important here, with club games ongoing and regional events ahead. Fans hold on to their interest, but this result reminds us of the sport’s ups and downs.