A group of Venezuelans once held in El Salvador’s notorious Cecot prison spoke out in Caracas on Friday, pressing the United States to allow them to contest the gang-related charges that prompted their deportation. Their demand follows a federal court decision this week that mandates due process for those affected.

The migrants, numbering 252, faced detention in the US earlier this year over alleged connections to the Tren de Aragua gang, a Venezuelan criminal network that has spread across Latin America. Authorities deported them in March to El Salvador’s Cecot facility, a high-security site known for housing suspected gang members. The deportees report enduring torture during their time there.

President Donald Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to hasten the removals, bypassing standard evidence presentation and trials. This move drew criticism from human rights groups, who argued it violated basic legal rights.

A Washington federal court ruled this week that the US government must outline a strategy to grant due process to the deported individuals. The order applies to 137 of the 252 Venezuelans. At the Caracas press event, it remained uncertain if every affected person backed the group’s position.

Around 40 former detainees gathered to deliver their message. They read a joint statement calling on both the US and El Salvador to adhere to the court’s directive. “We seek the chance to prove our innocence,” the statement emphasized, highlighting their desire to address the accusations head-on.

The court proposed that hearings might occur beyond US borders, provided they meet due process standards. This option could let the migrants participate without returning to American soil. Several speakers shared personal accounts. Arturo Suárez, 34, stated he holds no wish to go back to the US. His focus rests on removing the stains from his record and holding officials accountable for what he calls wrongful handling.

The Tren de Aragua gang’s reach extends to Costa Rica, where police broke up a linked human trafficking operation in July. Authorities arrested 10 people in San José and nearby areas, accusing them of forcing women into sex work. The bust involved raids on hotels and homes, underscoring the gang’s cross-border activities that worry local communities.

Back in Caracas, the former prisoners pointed to broader implications. One 27-year-old barber among the group launched a lawsuit against Trump in July, claiming $1.3 million in damages for the ordeal. Human rights reports detail harsh conditions at Cecot, including overcrowding and mistreatment. The facility, built under El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, aims to combat gang violence but has faced accusations of abuse.

The US government’s next steps remain pending. Officials have yet to respond publicly to the court’s order or the Caracas statement. Advocates hope this development signals a shift toward fairer treatment for migrants caught in similar situations. As Latin American nations deal with migration flows and organized crime, cases like this highlight the need for coordinated responses. Costa Rica, dealing with its own influx of Venezuelan migrants, watches these events closely, given the shared regional challenges.

The former detainees ended their conference by reaffirming their commitment to justice. They plan to monitor compliance with the ruling and pursue further legal avenues if needed.