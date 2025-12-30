Melbourne is set to welcome Francisco Cerúndolo in January 2026, where the 27-year-old Argentine stands out as his country’s strongest men’s player on hard courts. Ranked No. 21 at the close of 2025, Cerúndolo has built a game that thrives beyond clay, making him a potential spoiler in the early rounds of the Australian Open. His baseline style, marked by heavy topspin and endurance in extended exchanges, draws from Argentina’s tennis tradition, but his progress on faster surfaces signals a shift.

Cerúndolo’s forehand drives his approach. He uses it to seize control, stepping in early to load shots with rotation and force rivals back. Opponents often end up scrambling from awkward spots, hitting high or wide. This weapon sets up the rest of his toolkit, allowing him to construct points patiently rather than chase quick finishes. His backhand, while solid, can falter under pressure from aggressive returners, especially on hard courts where pace amplifies errors. Yet when it holds, it gives his forehand room to dominate.

His serve often decides matches in Melbourne’s conditions. A strong first-serve rate lets him dictate from the start, amplifying his groundstrokes. If it slips, foes can step in on seconds, turning rallies neutral and exposing vulnerabilities. Cerúndolo’s 2025 season showed this dynamic: he posted a 38-25 win-loss record, reaching one ATP final at the Argentina Open but falling to João Fonseca. He notched four Top 10 wins, including two over Alexander Zverev, one against Alex de Minaur, and one versus Casper Ruud, proving he can challenge elites.

The Australian Open has suited him well. He advanced to the third round in 2023 and 2025, with the latter featuring a grueling battle against de Minaur. Cerúndolo claimed the first set and pushed the home favorite to nearly four hours, losing 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-3. That match highlighted his stamina and mental grit, forcing de Minaur to dig deep. It was a defeat that boosted his confidence, showing he belongs in big arenas like Rod Laver.

Cerúndolo’s hard-court credentials run deeper. In 2022, he reached the Miami Masters semifinals, upsetting Jannik Sinner en route. In 2025, he made quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Miami, plus fourth rounds at Canada and Paris. His US Open runs have been consistent, hitting the second round in 2023, 2024, and 2025, with a notable comeback against Matteo Arnaldi in the latter.

These results counter the old narrative of Latin American players excelling only on clay. Cerúndolo’s three ATP titles span surfaces: clay wins in Bastad 2022 and Umag 2024, plus grass at Eastbourne 2023, where he beat Tommy Paul in the final—the first Argentine grass title since 1995.

Born in Buenos Aires on August 13, 1998, Cerúndolo grew up in a tennis family. His father, Alejandro, played professionally and coaches; his mother, María Luz, was a player too. Siblings Juan Manuel and María Constanza pursue sports, with Juan Manuel also on the ATP Tour. Cerúndolo turned pro in 2016, climbing from Challengers—where he won five titles—to the main circuit. His career-high ranking of No. 18 came in May 2025 after a Madrid semifinal. He’s earned over $8 million in prize money and holds a 140-113 singles record.

Team events add to his resume. He helped Argentina to Davis Cup quarterfinals in 2024 and 2025, and contributed to Laver Cup victories in 2023 and 2025. At the 2024 Olympics, he reached the third round. Off court, he’s studying management with a focus on economics and finance at the University of Palermo, and roots for River Plate soccer.

For Latin American tennis, Cerúndolo represents evolution. While clay remains a strength—evident in his 2023 French Open fourth round—he’s no longer surface-limited. In 2026 draws, his seeding positions him for early wins but risks third-round clashes with seeds. He’s the opponent who tests favorites’ fitness and focus, dragging matches into marathons.

Watch these signs in Melbourne: his first-serve consistency in opener, backhand resilience against speed, and composure in tight games. If aligned, he could extend his stay. Cerúndolo also enters doubles, offering more visibility—practices, recoveries, coach interactions that reveal the man behind the stats.

Preseason training with Pablo Cuevas has him sharpening for the new year. Recent honors, like a nomination for Argentina’s Olimpia de Plata award (won by Horacio Zeballos), affirm his status. As 2025 comes to an end, Cerúndolo reflected on goals: beating the best, reaching finals, making history. In Melbourne, he gets another shot.