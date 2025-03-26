Miami Open 2025: Cerundolo Stuns Ruud, Djokovic Rolls

No menu items!

match at the 2025 Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida.
Photo: Steven Hodel

Francisco Cerundolo delivered a stunning upset at the Miami Open 2025 ousting fifth seed Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to secure a quarter-final berth at Hard Rock Stadium. The 23rd-seeded Argentine capitalized on a rain-delayed match, overpowering Ruud with aggressive play and precision, marking his third trip to the last 16 in Miami and adding to his strong start of 2025. (16-6 record).

Cerundolo’s victory came on a day when continued his dominance, defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round. The six-time champion, back in Miami after a six-year hiatus, showcased his trademark efficiency, breaking Musetti early and sealing the win with an 80% first-serve point rate. Djokovic, now 10-3 this season, advances to face Sebastian Korda, who outlasted Gael Monfils 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 earlier in the day. “I’m peaking at the right time,” Djokovic said, eyeing a record seventh Miami title.

Elsewhere, top seed Alexander Zverev rallied past Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-4, while third seed Taylor Fritz dispatched Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-3. Grigor Dimitrov, the 14th seed, edged Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5, setting up a quarter-final clash with Cerundolo. On the women’s side, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame Qinwen Zheng in straight sets, and Emma Raducanu continued her resurgence, routing Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-3 to reach her first WTA 1000 quarter-final.

Cerundolo’s breakthrough stole headlines, though. After reaching the Argentina Open final and Chile Open semi-finals earlier this year, he broke Ruud’s serve five times, exploiting the Norwegian’s 16 unforced errors. “I played my best tennis today,” Cerundolo said, crediting his focus during the rain interruption. Ruud, a 2022 Miami finalist, struggled to find rhythm, exiting earlier than his recent form suggested.

With the tournament (March 16–30) in full swing, once again it showcased both emerging stars and veterans, setting the stage for a thrilling finish under Miami’s humid skies.

