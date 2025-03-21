Miami Open 2025 Heats Up: Sabalenka, Gauff Dominate Early Rounds

The Miami Open Tennis Tournament continued at Hard Rock Stadium as the main draw started with a blend of commanding performances, gritty battles, and unexpected twists. Hosted at the iconic South Florida venue, this ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event continues to draw large crowds watching the world’s top tennis talent compete on the hard courts.

In women’s singles, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka set the tone with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory over Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, advancing to the third round in just over an hour. Miami native Coco Gauff, ranked No. 3, thrilled the home crowd with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of fellow American Sofia Kenin, wrapping up the match in a swift 47 minutes.

The 20-year-old Gauff, still chasing her first Miami Open title, converted six of nine break points and saved the lone break point she faced. However, the day wasn’t without surprises—American Ashlyn Krueger pulled off a stunning upset, ousting No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, shaking up the women’s draw early. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Czech sensation Linda Fruhvirtova continued her rise, dispatching Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-2 with a display of precision and power.

The men’s draw also delivered compelling action. Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante outlasted Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a three-set slugfest, showcasing his resilience. France’s Hugo Gaston progressed when Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka retired trailing 6-3, 3-1, while Belgium’s Zizou Bergs edged Portugal’s Nuno Borges 7-6(2), 7-5. Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong, a Rafael Nadal academy alum, turned heads with a 6-4, 6-3 upset over Germany’s Daniel Altmaier. Fresh off his first-round win on March 19, Nick Kyrgios remained a focal point, preparing for his second-round clash with Karen Khachanov today, March 21.

Adding to the on-court play, the tournament celebrated Hispanic Heritage Day, offering fans a taste of South Florida’s latin culture with special food and drink options. As the Miami Open progresses, the results signal a tournament brimming with potential for more drama and defining moments.