Remittances to Central America Surge 20% Amid U.S. Deportation Fears

Family remittances in Central America grew by around 20% in the first half of 2025, according to official data—a rise that experts attribute to fear among migrants in the United States of being deported.

Millions of Central Americans live in the U.S., many of them with irregular status, and they send remittances that are a lifeline for their families and for the economies of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, accounting for nearly a quarter of national GDP in those countries.

In Guatemala, remittances totaled $12.1277 billion in the first six months of the year, an 18.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the central bank. El Salvador received $4.8377 billion, according to the Central Reserve Bank—17.9% more than in the first half of last year.

Honduras saw a 25% increase, with remittances reaching $5.7997 billion, according to its central bank. Nicaragua has not yet released data for the first half of the year, but from January to April it received $1.9433 billion, a 22.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Most remittances sent to these four countries come from the United States. After returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump imposed harsh policies against migrants. Thousands have been deported, and others have chosen to leave the U.S. out of fear of being detained and expelled.

“When migrants perceive a high likelihood of deportation—as is happening now—they try to send any unbanked cash to their families as quickly as possible,” Guatemalan analyst Jahir Dabroy told AFP.

That tends “to spike the number of remittances received,” added the expert from the Association for Research and Social Studies (ASIES).

César Castillo, director of the Honduran Observatory of International Migrations (OMIH), also said the surge in remittances “is due to fear” of deportation. “What they’re doing is sending money just in case they get sent back here,” he said.

Costa Rica, Panama, and Belize have relatively few emigrants.