Central American Sportfishing Alliance Expands Drive for Marine Conservation

Fishing for Marlin in Costa Rica
(Courtesy of Will Briegel)

The Central American Sportfishing Alliance (CASA) announced new global partnerships during ICAST 2025, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show, strengthening its mission to use sportfishing as a driver for marine conservation and economic growth in coastal communities across Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica.

CASA confirmed the addition of several high-profile organizations to its network, including:

  • International Game Fish Association (IGFA) – A global authority on ethical sportfishing and marine science.
  • Guy Harvey Enterprise – Known for its marine art, apparel, and support for ocean conservation and education.
  • Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) – A premier tournament circuit with continental reach.
  • Crocodile Bay Resort (Costa Rica) – A leading destination for sustainable sportfishing in the Pacific.
  • Nauthical Pathfinder (US) – A company specializing in world-class sportfishing charters.
  • Limitless Fishing Brands (US) – A provider of high-quality, sustainable fishing gear and apparel.

“These alliances give our coastal communities a stronger voice, advance conservation science, and showcase sportfishing as a development model,” said Juan Manuel Cobar of the Billfish Conservation Project.

A Growing Industry

Sportfishing contributes more than $500 million annually to Central America’s economy and supports thousands of jobs in tourism, boating, conservation, and coastal services. CASA’s approach focuses on combining economic benefits with environmental sustainability, social inclusion, and citizen-driven science.

“ICAST 2025 confirmed that CASA’s vision resonates beyond our borders,” said Marina Marrari, Executive Director of Costa Rica’s Fishing Federation (FECOP). “The addition of partners like IGFA, SFC, Guy Harvey, and Crocodile Bay highlights Central America’s role in shaping the future of global sportfishing.”

Roberto Calderón of the Caribbean Fishing Club in Honduras added, “In the Honduran Caribbean, sportfishing is more than a tradition—it’s our livelihood and culture. CASA is helping ensure its sustainability and international recognition.”

What’s Next

In the second half of 2025, CASA plans to develop a comprehensive work plan incorporating input from its new and existing members, focusing on research, policy advocacy, and regional collaboration.

Founded in May 2025 in Iztapa, Guatemala, CASA is now active in five countries and continues to expand its network, reinforcing its mission to make sportfishing a cornerstone of marine conservation and coastal development in Central America.

