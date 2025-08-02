No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaGuatemalaGuatemala Plans Visit to Migrants Held in Alligator Alcatraz Detention Center

Guatemala Plans Visit to Migrants Held in Alligator Alcatraz Detention Center

AFP
By AFP
Alligator Alcatraz Florida
(Photo by JOE RAEDLE Getty Images via AFP)

The government of Guatemala confirmed on Friday that it arranged a visit to a detention center known as the “Alligator Alcatraz,” located in a swampy area of southern Florida, to check on the situation of 14 of its nationals being held there.

Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 14 of its citizens are in the facility, which is surrounded by mangroves and swamps and accessible only by a single road.

The Guatemalan consular network in the United States requested permission from U.S. authorities to visit the detainees “to identify, interview, and learn firsthand about their situation and conditions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Access for Guatemalan officials to the Everglades facility—named after the national park that surrounds it—”was confirmed and is scheduled for August 7,” the statement added.

“So far, the Guatemalan nationality of 14 individuals held there—all adult men—has been confirmed,” it said. According to human rights advocates, migrants held in this center are victims of abuse.

The construction of the facility on an abandoned airport in that part of Florida has sparked outrage among critics of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, calling it inhumane, as well as protests from environmentalists because of its proximity to a protected nature reserve.

Trump, however, who has pushed for tough immigration policies since returning to power in January, sees it as a major achievement. During a visit on July 1, the Republican praised the facility, which can currently hold 1,000 people but could be expanded to 5,000.

The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported on July 21 that abuses and degrading treatment occur in three detention centers in Florida. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that a total of 30 Mexicans are also being held in that facility.

Trending Now

Costa Rican Bishop Presents Coffee and Honey to Pope at the Vatican

Monsignor Daniel Blanco, Auxiliary Bishop of San José, Costa Rica, presented Pope Leo XIV with a special gift during the general audience held at...
Read more

La Negrita: Faith, Unity, and the Heart of Costa Rica

Today, thousands of pilgrims from across Costa Rica are arriving at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels in Cartago. They come on...
Read more

Massive Cocaine Seizure at Costa Rica’s Moín Terminal Targets UK

Costa Rican police intercepted 810 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment at the Moín Container Terminal in Limón headed for the United...
Read more

Empty Stadiums and Inequality Mar Women’s Copa América

Nearly empty stadiums, players' criticism of the organization, and demands for equality in South American football have marked the 2025 Women's Copa América in...
Read more

Costa Rica in the 90s From Mushrooms and Hammocks to a New Beginning

I love my life in Costa Rica, so it is more than a little ironic that I also once hit my own personal rock...
Read more

Tsunami Alerts in Latin America After 8.8 Quake in Russia

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Far East coast on Wednesday, one of the most powerful quakes ever recorded, triggering tsunamis with waves up...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support