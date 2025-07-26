Keylor Navas Leads Pumas to Victory in His Liga MX Debut

Keylor Navas kicked off his Mexican league journey with Pumas UNAM in style, leading the team to a 2–0 win over Querétaro at Estadio Corregidora. The Costa Rican goalkeeper, making his Liga MX debut, kept a clean sheet as Pumas secured their first victory of the Apertura 2025 season, with goals from Guillermo Martínez in the 14th minute and Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 78th.

Navas, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, made an instant impact. Pumas showed their faith in the 38-year-old by naming him captain before he even stepped onto the pitch. “Our captain is already warming up,” Pumas posted on X, sharing a photo of Navas in the club’s kit. The decision paid off, as the team bounced back from two early season losses that had left them at the bottom of the standings with a shaky defense.

Before the match, Navas rallied his new teammates with a speech in the dressing room, captured on his YouTube channel. “I believed in you the moment you invited me here. We’re a team, not individuals chasing glory. Let’s fight and give everything,” he told them. His words set the tone for a unified performance that marked a turning point for Pumas.

After the game, Navas spoke to the Mexican press, expressing gratitude and determination. “I’m thankful for my teammates and everyone who trusted me. It’s a big responsibility, but it drives me to give my all,” he said. On Instagram, he shared his joy with fans, posting, “Thank God this new adventure couldn’t have started better. Happy for the win and clean sheet. Great work by the team. Thanks for the support!”

Pumas head coach Efraín Juárez didn’t hold back on praising Navas, calling him “the best goalkeeper on the continent.” Juárez highlighted the veteran’s immediate impact, saying, “No other goalkeeper here has three Champions League titles. He brings us confidence. Even with just one training session, it feels like he’s been with us forever.”

Navas’ move to Pumas came after a six-month stint with Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, where he faced criticism for missing matches and reportedly pushing for a transfer. The $2 million deal to bring him to Mexico was finalized after tough negotiations, with Navas citing family proximity and the competitive nature of Liga MX as reasons for the move. He consulted former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, now with Monterrey, and Costa Rica coach Miguel Herrera before signing a one-year contract.

The debut victory sets the stage for Pumas’ upcoming Leagues Cup matches, starting with Orlando City on July 30, followed by Atlanta United and Inter Miami, where Navas could face off against Lionel Messi. With Navas in goal and new signings like Aaron Ramsey bolstering the squad, Pumas are signaling their intent to end a 14-year title drought. Fans are buzzing with excitement, hopeful that Navas’ experience and leadership will steer the team toward playoff contention.