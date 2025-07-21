No menu items!

Keylor Navas Joins Pumas UNAM in Major Liga MX Transfer

Costa Rica Goalie Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas has agreed to become the new goalkeeper for Pumas UNAM, marking one of the biggest signings in recent Liga MX history. The Costa Rican star, known for his standout performances in Europe, will leave Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina after tough negotiations between the clubs. Pumas stepped up their pursuit following a shaky start to the Apertura 2025 season, where their current keeper struggled in early matches.

Navas arrives in Mexico City to complete medical tests and sign a one-year contract with an option for another year. Sources close to the player say he pushed for the move to stay closer to his family in Costa Rica, accepting a salary that fits Pumas’ budget without demanding extras.

The transfer fee sits around $1.3 million to $1.7 million, a deal that Newell’s accepted after initial resistance. If all goes smoothly, Navas could debut Friday against Querétaro at Estadio Corregidora, giving fans an early look at his skills under the university lights.

At 38, Navas brings a wealth of experience to Pumas’ defense. He rose to fame at Real Madrid, where he won three straight Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, often making game-saving stops in high-stakes finals.

After Madrid, he starred at Paris Saint-Germain, adding more trophies before loans to Nottingham Forest and a stint in Argentina. As Costa Rica’s all-time top goalkeeper, he led his national team to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals, earning global respect for his reflexes and leadership.

This move adds Navas to a growing list of European stars in Liga MX, including Sergio Ramos at Monterrey and James Rodríguez at León, boosting the league’s appeal. Pumas fans have reacted with excitement online, sharing memes and posts about the “bombazo” signing that pairs him with Aaron Ramsey, another recent addition from Europe. Critics note his age, but supporters point to his track record as the best in CONCACAF history, ready to steady a team aiming for playoff spots.

Pumas hope Navas strengthens their backline amid a competitive season. His arrival follows weeks of rumors, including brief talks of the deal collapsing over money issues, but persistence from both sides sealed it.

For Navas, this chapter offers a fresh challenge in a passionate league, where he can mentor younger players while chasing more silverware. The negotiations hit rough patches, with Navas reportedly forcing his exit from Newell’s amid a strained relationship, but the focus now shifts to his integration into the squad.

